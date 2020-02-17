No. 3 seed University High capitalized on its luck and did what it needed to advance with a 3-0 win against No. 6 Parkview Baptist in a Division III girls soccer quarterfinals Monday.
Parkview (18-2-2) switched its lineup around, moving attacking midfielder Sydney Charles to center back. The switch caused problems for U-High early, but the Cubs benefited from an own goal by Parkview in the first half to open the field up.
In the second half, U-High (16-5-2) caught another break when a shot by Maggie Hataway from the left wing deflected off a Parkview defender and snuck in the near post in the 47th minute.
U-High closed things with a goal by Victoria Labarre in the 79th minute, clinching an appearance in the semifinals and a rematch against No. 2 Archbishop Hannan (18-4-1), who lost an earlier matchup 1-0 to the Cubs in Baton Rouge.
“Parkview was phenomenal today,” said U-High coach Melissa Ramsey. “(Parkview coach Raphael Nunes) changed his whole system, he did a great job moving players around and we just couldn’t get by them. Thankfully, we had two very lucky chances in the first half and the second half. Parkview was just ready to come at us, and they did fantastic job.”
The loss wraps what Nunes called the most successful season for the Parkview girls in more than 20 years. The only two losses Parkview suffered this season were to U-High.
“We just need to keep (the girls’) mentality strong,” Nunes said. “We finished strong here because they did a good job. I can’t say they didn’t fight, they didn’t play because they did. Like I said sometimes we do everything right and still don’t win the game, and that’s what it is.”
Boys
U-HIGH 6, NORTH VERMILION 0: In the following game, the No. 2 U-High boys (17-3-2) dismantled No. 7 North Vermillion (17-6-2) 6-0 in a Division III boys quarterfinal.
Liam Moran and Zach Whisenand were the primary offensive contributors for the Cubs. The two combined for the first goal after Whisenand headed the ball through to Moran.
Chris Bottcher added the second goal in the 19th minute after getting on the end of a loose ball in the box off a corner. In the 28th minute, it was Moran who found Whisenand for the third goal of the first half.
Whisenand scored his second goal in the second half off an assist by Hunter Schwab, and Moran once again found Whisenand to complete the hat trick. Moran picked up his third assist on a goal by Hill Mittendorf.
“It was a pretty complete performance. I think the guys did well,” U-High coach Chris Mitchell said. “The North Vermillion team is a good team, they have an excellent coach, and sometimes you’re on, you score some goals here and there and you get a little fortunate. I know six was a lot for a playoff game, but North Vermillion, we played them earlier in the year and we only won 1-0.”