At Port Hudson State Historic Site
Boys
Team scores: 1. Zachary, 44. 2. Dunham, 59. 3. David Thibodaux, 94. 4. Lafayette, 109. 5. West Feliciana, 115. 6. Dutchtown, 156. 7. East Ascension, 189. 8. Baton Rouge High, 203. 9. Hannan, 253. 10. Central, 297. 11. New Orleans Military and Maritime Academy, 303. 12. Slaughter Community Charter, 308. 13. Woodlawn, 327.
Individuals: 1. Caleb Ackman, Zachary, 16:10.68. 2. John Walker McDonald, Dunham, 16:19.45. 3. Cameron Bourgeois, East Ascension, 16:47.53. 4. LeJaune George, Zachary, 17:08.00. 5. Rhen Langley, Zachary, 17:24.24. 6. Dillon Moree, Zachary, 17:24.80. 7. Antonio Delgado, Dunham, 17:30.42. 8. Brock Comier, West Feliciana, 17:32.22. 9. Ralston Graves, Baton Rouge High, 17:46.95. 10. Bailey Tassin, David Thibodaux, 17:52.97.
Girls
Team scores: 1. Lafayette, 45. 2. Dutchtown, 69. 3. West Feliciana, 112. 4. David Thibodaux, 129. 5. Zachary, 136. 6. Hannan, 153. 7. East Ascension, 166. 8. Slaughter Community Charter, 178. 9. Livonia, 187. 10. Central Private, 213.
Individuals: 1. Amber Broussard, Lafayette, 19:42.88. 2. Natalie Venkataraman, Baton Rouge High, 19:48.07. 3. Riley Ries, Dunham, 20:22.68. 4. Isabella Lagarth, Dutchtown, 20:39.06. 5. Rylee Deignan, Zachary, 20:47.61. 6. Grace French, David Thibodaux, 21:17.37. 7. Samantha Ponzo, West Feliciana, 21:27.77. 8. Emily Landry, Lafayette, 21:58.98. 9. Alivia Tassin, David Thibodaux, 22:01.68. 10. Rachel Fereday, Dutchtown, 22:04.96.