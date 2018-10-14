Coaches in the Baton Rouge area and beyond praised the life and career of Family Christian Academy’s David Castillo as they pondered his sudden death.
Castillo, 61, died Saturday at a local hospital following a brief illness. An Episcopal and LSU graduate, Castillo spent nearly 40 years as a high school coach, including notable stints as a basketball coach at Barbe High in Lake Charles and Bethany Christian.
“It’s been a rough couple of days. We were in the gym on Wednesday, talking about the season," FCA coach Steve Rachal said. "David was the kind of teacher and coach the kids loved. If you saw him in the halls there was always a smile on his face, and he usually had a joke to tell. He will be missed.”
Arrangements for services and visitation are pending. The son of longtime Morning Advocate prep editor Ted Castillo, David Castillo grew up around sports and began coaching as an LSU student at University High in 1979. Castillo spent 18 years as boys basketball coach at Barbe, where his teams were a fixture in the playoffs.
He then spent nine years at Bethany Christian coaching boys and girls basketball. In 2004, Castillo led Bethany to its only LHSAA tourney berth and a Class B runner-up finish in boys basketball. The Bethany girls were quarterfinalists that year.
When Bethany opted to drop its LHSAA sports program, Castillo moved to New Iberia-based Assembly Christian as a coach. He came to FCA as an assistant in 2013-14. Castillo later led the Flames to the Class C boys basketball quarterfinals in 2015-16. He also had a stint as FCA’s baseball coach.
“I’m in shock … I’m still trying to process this,” Barbe baseball coach Glenn Cecchini said. “He stayed with us and we visited last weekend. He gave me, and my girlfriend at the time who is now my wife, our start. We were his assistant coaches at Barbe and he was in our wedding. David was a great person and a man of faith. He touched a lot of lives.”
Two local coaches, University High’s Joe Spencer and Dirk Ricks of Jehovah-Jireh, shared their thoughts and memories of Castillo. Spencer, a former Runnels head coach, recalled seasons as Class B rivals.
“The teams were rivals and we had some intense games,” Spencer said. “I had a great relationship with David. His teams were always so well-coached, and they always played so hard for him. You saw that especially in the 2004 team. That was a special year.”
Ricks’ JCA teams competed against Castillo’s Bethany and FCA teams. He, “You knew David’s teams would always be prepared and disciplined. That never changed. Just a great guy … my heart goes out to his family.”