Replacing a three-year all-district performer at quarterback is never an easy task, but having a defense that is capable of shutting down an opponent can soften the impact.
Livonia, which opened the season with a 41-7 loss to Plaquemine, has found out how important that can be. The Wildcats defense been steady all season, and, as a result, they will take a five-game winning streak into their district 6-4A opener this week at Opelousas.
After the Opelousas game, Livonia (5-0, 1-0) will have an open date as it turns its attention to the final two games of the season against league title contenders Cecilia and Breaux Bridge.
“Right now, our defense is playing about as well as a unit could play,” said Livonia coach Marc Brown, whose team held Beau Chene to 78 yards in a 41-21 win last week. “They’ve carried us up to this point. They are doing a tremendous job, and it's allowing our offense to grow and find its way.”
One of the biggest benefactors of the defensive play has been junior Avery Walker, who replaced Keri Wells at quarterback after playing wide receiver last season.
Walker struggled in the Week 1 loss to Plaquemine, completing 4 of 14 passes for 85 yards. He also threw two interceptions, one of which was returned 22 yards for a touchdown.
“I have to be honest, as long as I’ve been doing this, (Walker) had the worst start of any quarterback you can possibly imagine,” Brown said. “I was worried after the jamboree, but he’s settled down. He’s getting better each game, and he’s doing a tremendous job.”
A case in point, two weeks after the loss to Plaquemine, Walker completed 12 of 19 passes for 187 yards in a 21-13 win over Port Allen. One of the completions was a 22-yarder to Delvontre Victorian, which was good for Livonia’s third touchdown. The Wildcats defense did the rest after that.
The next week, Walker had a 17-yard touchdown run, part of the team’s 214 yards rushing, as the Wildcats edged Woodlawn 26-23.
The emergence of Walker and the Livonia offense has taken place because the defense has been good enough to give Brown time to tinker with his lineup.
“That was one of the things going into the Plaquemine game,” Brown said. “Not to take anything away from (Plaquemine) at all, but we were facing adversity. It's been trial and error and at times it looks ugly, but we’re just a young team trying to find our way.”
Part of finding their way as a team was shifting most of their experienced players to defense, and plugging holes on the offensive line with unproven players. Of that group — Monzerrie Harris, Bud Stelly, Delvontae Harris and Brandon Smith — only Harris saw extensive playing time last season, but all have shown improvement as the team’s offensive output has increased.
“It's been a learning experience every Friday,” Brown said. “We’re working with them, helping them to understand what we’re trying to get done.”
Along with Walker, that group will have seven games under its belt by the time it begins the final stretch of the regular season with games against Cecilia and Breaux Bridge.
“Playing those teams back to back is a challenge, but the bye week will give us a chance to heal up a little bit, and maybe correct some things,” Brown said. “Both of those teams are very well-coached, and we know it's going to be physical. We have to be ready in order to have an opportunity to win.”