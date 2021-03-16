Boys golf
At Dumas
Par 37
Team scores: 1. West Feliciana 123.
Medalists: 1. Peyton Flynn, 46, Ascension Christian.
At Santa Maria
Par 36
Team scores: 1. Episcopal 1.74
Medalists: 1. Beau Box, Episcopal 38. 2.
Burke Tarleton, Episcopal 40. 3. (T3 )
Mason Albert, Episcopal 48 and Baron Davis, Episcopal.
At Greystone
Par 72
Team scores: 1. Denham Springs 338. 2.
University B 407
Medalists: 1. Wes Jacobs Denham 79. 2. Braxton Moss Denham 83. 3. Tyler Swick Denham 86
Girls golf
At City Park
Par 32
Team scores: 1. Dutchtown 80.
2. U-High 89. 3. St. Joseph’s 96.
Medalists: 1. Hannah Pitre, Dutchtown-, 35. 2. Sophie Crespo, U-High, 42. 3. Alexi Odland, Dutchtown, 45.
At Copper Mill
Par 36
Team scores: 1. St. Michael 95. 2. St. John 99.
Medalists: 1. Alexis Gonzales, St. Michael, 39. 2. Izzy LoBue, St. John, 41. 3. Trinity Duncan, St. Michael, 56. Harper Ricker, St. Michael, 56.