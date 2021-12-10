Some of the best stories are mysteries that keep you guessing until the final paragraph. Football games do not come with the same intrigue.
But the Class 5A state championship game between top-seeded Zachary (14-0) and No. 3 Ponchatoula (12-0) offers that possibility on the final day of the Ochsner/LHSAA Prep Classic. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Caesars Superdome.
Both teams are undefeated and have no history of playing each other. Zachary has won three 5A titles in the past six years but is in its first title game since 2018. This is Ponchatoula’s first title-game appearance in 70 years.
“They (Ponchatoula) are incredibly talented. I know that is stating the obvious,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “When you watch them play you can tell they are very well coached. If you choose to take some things away from them offensively, they will beat you other ways.
“One thing I like about this group we have is that they have a chip on their shoulder. They have seen those other (Zachary) teams win and want to make their mark.”
Zachary and Ponchatoula make for an intriguing matchup, based on the careers of their coaches and the level of talent on each squad.
Ponchatoula’s Hank Tierney got his 300th career victory in the Green Wave’s semifinal win over Acadiana, and while this is the first Superdome appearance for Ponchatoula, Tierney took Archbishop Shaw to the Prep Classic four times, winning a Class 4A title in 1987. Brewerton has a 92-16 record in eight seasons at Zachary.
“I’ve never coached against (Tierney), and I have all the respect in the world for him and what he has done with his programs,” Brewerton notes. “I think it is going to be a fun game to be a part of.”
With the level of talent involved, it should be entertaining. Zachary junior quarterback Eli Holstein is a Texas A&M commitment who has passed for 2,968 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Connor Wisham has 1,178 rushing yards and 18 TDs. Charles Robertson is Holstein’s top target with 61 catches for 1,149 yards and 13 TDs.
On the other side, Ponchatoula has a lockdown secondary led by JaCoby Mathews, a former LSU commitment and a heavy hitter on both sides of the ball. On offense, Mathews is a receiver and takes snaps as a wildcat quarterback.
Braydon Johnson has rushed for 1,806 and 24 TDs for the Green Wave. He also plays linebacker. Kody Finley, younger brother of former Ponchatoula star and current Auburn quarterback TJ Finley, is the top receiver with 31 catches for 463 yards and four TDs.
“We’re really in a good position going into the Dome. Zachary is a good program,” Tierney said. “They’ve been there a bunch of times and have been the No. 1 seed the entire year. They’re undefeated. So obviously it’s a big, huge task for us.”