Episcopal showed it was on its game in the early going of Wednesday’s Division IV playoff match against McDonogh 35.
Using its service game to near perfection, the 12th-seeded Knights served up 14 aces on their way to a 3-0 win over the visiting Roneagles by scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-13.
Episcopal (11-7), which posted a 5-2 record in Division IV, District 3, made things hard for No. 21 McDonogh 35 (9-10) to find an offensive rhythm throughout the match. In addition to the aces, the Knights had 11 service winners.
“Serving is key for us,” Episcopal coach Madeline Blanchard-Gugich said. “If we’re serving well then our momentum is up. I tell them that every day in practice. We don’t want to make it easy for the other team.”
Episcopal will not have much time rest. The Knights travel to Crowley on Thursday where they will take on No. 5 Notre Dame at 5 p.m. The Pioneers defeated De La Salle 3-0 on Tuesday.
Against McDonogh 35, Eden Guirard helped set the pace with 10 aces, 16 assists and six digs. Izzy Bezzlerman led the offensive attack with 14 kills and added 12 digs. Lauren Patterson (eight kills, six digs, 11 assists) and Mason Brun (five kills, two blocks) were also factors.
“We had a good warmup, and then I thought we played pretty good,” Brun said. “It was a good refresher, and showed what our team can do.”
Episcopal will not have to wait long for another chance to show what it can do. Facing off against Notre Dame, the Knights will play a program that reached the Division IV semifinals last season before falling to eventual state champion Pope John Paul II.
“(Notre Dame) doesn’t let many balls hit the ground and they’ve got some girls at the net that are going to take their swings,” Blanchard-Gugich said. “Our blocking needs to be on point, and if we serve well we should do well.”
The first game with the Roneagles was tied 7-7 before Episcopal surged out to an 18-9 lead. The run was fueled by two kills from Bezzlerman and two blocks by Brun. The Roneagles got as close as 20-12, but Episcopal won the game’s last five points. Patterson’s ace and Bezzlerman’s kill provided the final two points.
The second game was tied 9-9, but another Episcopal surge was the difference. This time the Knights won seven of eight points to take a 17-10 lead. They went on to take a 23-17 lead, and Bezzlerman closed out the win with a kill and an ace.
In the third game, Episcopal jumped out 5-0, and eventually took a 17-9 lead. McDonogh 35 could no closer than six points the rest of the game.
“I’m proud of how we got here, and I’m proud of how we played,” said McDonogh 35 coach Trenice Smith, whose team featured five freshmen and only one senior. “I thought (Episcopal) was great, my team was great, and we had a nice year.”