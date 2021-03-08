LAFAYETTE — The Madison Prep Chargers left no doubt that they were the best team on the floor Monday evening in the Class 3A semifinals at the Cajundome.
The No. 1-seeded Chargers were taking on the No. 4-seeded Carroll Bulldogs with a trip to the 3A final on the line, and the Chargers dominated from start to finish and took home a 48-32 victory to punch their ticket to Lake Charles.
“I was pleased,” Chargers coach Jeff Jones said. “Anytime that the kids can go out and execute a game plan, as a coach you’re happy. Everything that they did out there, we emphasized and went over in practice. We wanted to pressure their guards, attack their guards, have an advantage, and I was pleased. We got in this position last year, and guys kind of did their own thing, which led to us losing, so I’m glad that they stayed the course, followed the game plan, and this is the result.”
Deziel Perkins led the Chargers in scoring with 21 points and was unable to be contained by the Bulldogs with his lethal skillset of driving to the goal and outside shooting.
“This year was personal for us,” Perkins said. “Coming into this game, we already knew what we were facing, so as the game started to go on, we just got the win.”
Perkins was complimented by fellow senior guard Kevon Shannon in what was a strong all-around performance by the Chargers.
“These kids came out every week and proved a lot of people wrong,” Jones said. “Extremely happy for those two seniors Kevon Shannon and Deziel Perkins. We knew (Carroll) had a couple big kids, but we knew a distinct advantage that we’d have would be with our guards. This was their third year playing in a state semifinal game, and at the end of the day it was their experience that got us over.”
The Chargers also excelled on defense, and while the Bulldogs got on a run in the third quarter, Madison Prep responded with a dominant fourth quarter.
“This team all year has been an underrated defensive team,” Jones said. “This has probably been one of the most solid defensive teams. We don’t have any super outstanding guys, but we have that be where they’re supposed to be and do what they’re supposed to do. It just comes down to being disciplined. When you have two senior guards and a junior that have been playing for three years, it’s kind of what you expect. Holding (Carroll) to 32, I was pleased with that.”
The Chargers will take the floor Thursday at Burton Coliseum and will look to take the 3A crown against the winner of No. 2 Wossman and No. 11 St. Martinville.
“We’ve faced some outstanding competition this season, so I don’t think there’s a moment that’s too big for these guys,” Jones said. “They did what they were supposed to do. I just want to win on Thursday, I don’t care who it’s against. I just want to come out prepared and ready to play.”