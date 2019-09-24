Every coach has a moment like the one Briget Melancon of the Brighton School had prior to a recent volleyball tournament match.
“We were about to play Lee and I was afraid it wouldn’t go well,” Melancon explained. “Lee is very good and big. We don’t have a lot of size and this is our second varsity season.
“But you know what … we didn’t win, but we played so well. There were girls diving on the floor to pick up balls and we were making passes. They were reacting and do the things we work on every day. I was so proud.”
The Bengals (7-6, 1-0) won 3-0 over the Louisiana School for the Deaf in their Division V, District 4 opener Monday, yet another notable accomplishment for a third-year program.
“This is the most challenging job I’ve ever had,” Melancon said. “But it’s also the most rewarding. I’m competitive and always want to win. Coaching these girls has made me rethink how to do things. They are better and so am I.”
Brighton, a Class C school, specializes in educating students with dyslexia and related learning differences. Part of the new teacher training that Melancon went through two years ago, truly hit home. Teachers were asked to complete tasks by seeing them through a mirror, basically the image a student with dyslexia sees.
“These students get to the same place we do, they just take a different path to get there,” Melancon said “Their method for learning is different. They have to work extremely hard. For them, taking what they hear and then acting on it is not always that easy.”
Case in point – when Melancon started teaching players basic drills she would tell players to move either left or right. More than one froze, trying to figure out which way to move. The solution was putting tape on a knee pad or top of a shoe on for “left.”
Adapting to situations with loud noises and crowded spaces can also be an issue. Melancon said parents of the players help out and applaud the Bengals’ successes.
Melancon offers another case in point. Two years ago, the Bengals were competing in a JV tournament in a crowded/noisy gym. Parents stepped in to help calm a player who got overwhelmed after one contest. Melancon’s concerns about the overall impact were soon alleviated. Two players talked proudly about playing “real volleyball” at a picnic table during lunch.
The Bengals’ 11-player squad that includes girls in grades 7-12 have steadily improved their skills over the last two years. They have mastered basic skills and have successfully learned to execute the same offensive systems most high school teams use.
“I love volleyball,” defensive specialist Amelia LeBlanc said. “No matter what kind of day I have at school, volleyball makes it better. I like everything about it … playing and being part of a team.”
LeBlanc’s feelings fulfill one of the key goals set when Melancon started the volleyball program two years ago.
“They’ve come so far,” Melancon said. “When I interviewed with Mr. (Kenny) Henderson (Brighton principal), his idea was to use athletics to give the students a sense of belonging outside of their classes.
“I think the parents see this as building toward the future. At some point, when they are adults they will be in a situation where they will be expected to respond and react. Dyslexia won’t be factored in. They do that in volleyball.”
Setter Jessica Jones said volleyball provides a release after an intense day of classes. KK LeGaux adds, “We have come so far. There’s a feeling of accomplishment.”
Three of her players have opted to play club volleyball in addition to being part of the Brighton team. There are moments when Melancon has to pause and take a step back.
“This is not a one-size fits all in that each student and their needs are different,” Melancon said. “One thing I have learned is to be patient. The other day, a player asked a question about something we go over every day. There was no point in making an issue of it. We went over it and moved on.”