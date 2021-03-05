Boys tennis
Walker 3, Ascension Christian 2
Singles
Connor Alford, ACH def. Finley Westmoreland 6-0, 6-2
Luke Bales, Walker def. Brennan Pierce 6-1, 5-7, 7-10
Ryan Smith, Walker def. Cole Duhe 6-7, 3-6
Asa Poche-Abram Williams, ACH def. Dusty Diez-Jacob Thomas 6-7, 6-3. 10-8
Seth Leblanc-Dylan Jones, Walker def. Josh Clay, Elijah Poche 3-6, 2-6
Zachary 4, Baton Rouge 1
Singles
Tyler Fletcher, Zachary def. Luke Daniel 7-6, 6-4
Charley White, Zachary John Klock 6-1, 6-0
Sohan Atluri and Daytin Thomas, Baton Rouge def. Garrett Cronin-Nick Funk 6-4, 6-4
Nick Nalepa-Cline Baudouin, Zachary def Alan Lam-Cody Lee 6-3, 7-5
Will Thomas Beasley-Harrison Broussard, Zachary def Briggs Wood and Jack Watson 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (8)
University 3, Ascension Catholic 2
Singles
Matthew Trujillo, Ascension Catholic def. Duke Stein, University 6-0, 7-5
Evan Garner, University def. Sam Melancon, Ascension Catholic 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
Eli St. Germain/Jake Sagona, Ascension Catholic def. Ryan Gremillion/Luke Gordon, University 3-6, 7-5, 10-8
Tyler White/Hayes Lavergne, University def. Justin Coupel/Daniel Nguyen, Ascension Catholic 6-2, 6-0
Anders Aldridge/Nicholas Loy, University def. Mason Pearce/Macullen Pearce, Ascension Catholic 6-3, 6-2
Dutchtown 3, East Ascension 0
Singles
W. Stephens, Dutchtown def. A. Poche, East Ascension 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
B. Hutchinson/N. LaPorte, Dutchtown def. N. Tedeton/S. Hoffman, East Ascension 6-4, 6-1
J. Luong/B. Barnes, Dutchtown def. N. Naquin/R. Naquin, East Ascension 6-0, 6-0
Girls tennis
Ascension Christian 1, Walker 0
Singles
Skylar Rattler, ACH def. Kyra Patrick 5-7, 6-7 2-7
Zachary 3, Baton Rouge 2
Singles
Whitney LeBlanc, Zachary def.Noda Elseti 6-2, 2-6, 1-0
Kate Hughes def. Calia Smith 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
Kate Daniel-Ashley Belcher, Baton Rouge def. Julia Schlorke-Hudson Trotti 6-0, 6-1
Sneha Atluri-Emily Bolder, Baton Rouge def. Elizabeth Norred-Gracie Chatelain 6-0, 6-0
Allison Fowler-Abby Haddox def. Emily Schocht-Skylar Haag 6-2, 6-1
University 4, Ascension Catholic 0
Singles
Ella Robichaux, University def. Grace Truxillo, Ascension Catholic 6-3, 4-6, 10-7
Doubles
Zoe Stein/Camille Lavergne, University def. Kynzli George/Lani Lemann, Ascension Catholic 6-1, 6-1
Hannah Kaplan/Tatum Teague, University def. Alexis Turner/Gabbie Johnson, Ascension Catholic, 6-1, 6-0
Morgan Rathcke/Eva Robichaux, University def. Madison Capello/Emma Ball, Ascension Catholic 6-0, 6-0
Dutchtown 5, East Ascension 0
Singles
H. Hamden, Dutchtown def. M. Garcia, East Ascension 6-3, 6-1
M. Sanders, Dutchtown def. G. Vicknair, East Ascension 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
B. Hebert/R. Vicknair, Dutchtown def. A. Trinka/L. Greenfield, East Ascension 3-6, 6-2, 10-8
L. Hart/K. McClelland, Dutchtown def. . Balkin/T. Powers, East Ascension 6-1, 6-1
E. O'Neal/ K. Brown, Dutchtown def. K. Smith/H. Keirnan, East Ascension 6-3, 6-4
Boys golf
At Copper Mill
Par 36
At City Park
Par 32
Team scores: 1. St. Amant, 171. 2. Baton Rouge High, 205. 3. 3. St. Michael, 221
Medalists: 1. Peyton Canter, St. Amant, 36. 2. Reagan Martine, St. Amant, 41. 3. Hayden Wolfe, Baton Rouge High, 45.