DONALDSONVILLE — The Southern Lab Kittens came into Friday night's Division IV quarterfinal game with an outstanding defense, and that was the difference as the Kittens defeated Ascension Catholic 26-14.
The Kittens forced three turnovers, none bigger than a strip-sack of Ascension Catholic quarterback Bryce Leonard with 1:31 remaining while clinging to a 18-14 lead. Kittens defender Maurice Blanchard scooped up the fumble and returned it for a touchdown to clinch the victory.
"Our defense was phenomenal; they rallied to the football all night against a really good team in Ascension Catholic" Southern Lab coach Darrell Asberry said.
The Kittens jumped out to a 6-0 lead on a Dae'lon Hardy 15-yard touchdown with 5:17 left in the first quarter. Ascension Catholic answered quickly with a 44-yard touchdown run by Khai Prean, and the Bulldogs led 7-6 with 2:56 left in the first.
Kittens quarterback Angelo Izzard, who was dangerous with his arm and feet all night, tossed a 6-yard touchdown to Reginald Johnson right before the half for a 12-7 Southern Lab lead.
"Angelo Izzard grew up tonight; he made some big plays and got us some clutch first downs" Asberry said.
The Kittens came out running the ball in the third quarter, but the drive stalled when Ascension Catholic's Matthew Lafleur intercepted Izzard. The teams traded punts on their next possessions, and then a Bulldogs defensive back picked up a Kittens fumble and rumbled 48 yards for a touchdown and a 14-12 Bulldogs lead near the end of the third quarter.
Ascension Catholic's all-state running back, Jai Williams, rushed for 90 yards in his final game but was hampered by an injury early in the game.
"We played through injuries in this game," Ascension Catholic coach Benny Saia said. "Southern Lab is very good; their QB made some big plays for them, and their defense is really good."
Running back Lutrell Pruitt put the Kittens ahead 18-14 on 6-yard touchdown with 6:43 left in the fourth quarter. ACHS was stopped on downs on their next possession. The Bulldogs got one more possession, setting up the final scoop and score for the Kittens to seal the victory.
Lab running back Pruitt had 78 yards rushing, and Hardy added 43. Izzard had 44 yards rushing and 97 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception. For ACHS, Prean had 69 yards rushing and a touchdown, Leonard finished with 92 yards passing and an interception.
The Kittens improved to 8-3 and advances to the semifinals. ACHS finished 10-1.
"My team is so resilient; they played so hard," Asberry said. "Both teams played their hearts out. Hats off to my staff as well. We're very excited to advance to the next round."