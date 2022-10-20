LONG TIME COMING
It’s no secret that 5A Denham Springs and 2A East Feliciana are enjoying their best seasons in years. DSHS (6-1) is contending for a district title for the first time since 2011. EFHS (5-2) is having its best season since 2013 when future LSU LB Kendall Beckwith was the starting QB.
HERE THEY GO AGAIN
It looks like a run-of-the-mill 4-5A game for fourth-ranked Zachary (5-1, 2-0). But Friday’s 4-5A game at Central (3-4, 0-2) is a reunion. Zachary coach David Brewerton was an assistant to Central’s Sid Edwards at Redemptorist and Jesuit. Edwards (187-79) and Brewerton (154-44) are among the BR area’s active wins leaders.
STEPPING UP
Both teams enter their game with 6-1, 1-0 records in 9-1A, but Slaughter Community Charter coach Patrick Clarkston understands his team’s home matchup with fifth-ranked Kentwood well, saying “This is a step up of three or four steps for us.” The Knights’ plan? Play keep away with a ball-control offense.
BY THE NUMBERS
Does yards per play matter? Catholic-PC QB Connor Achee (11.1 yards per carry), Ascension Catholic QB Bryce Leonard (17.4 per completion) and ACHS WR Calvin Delone (26.3 per catch) are area leaders. Lutcher QB Dwanye Winfield (9.3 per carry, 15.6 per completion) is the top dual threat by the numbers.