Given the chance to win an elusive football title, top-seeded St. James left nothing to chance after falling behind 7-0 to Jennings. They Wildcats put Shamar Smith in control.
The senior quarterback helped the Wildcats score 38 unanswered points on the way to a resounding 51-14 victory over No. 23 Jennings in the Class 3A title game that concluded the first day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Prep Classic Friday night.
The victory gives St. James (15-0) a perfect season and its first LHSAA football title since 1979 and fourth overall. Smith did it all and was the title-game MVP for SJHS. He completed 14 of 19 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 71 rushing yards and two TDs. For good measure, Smith also caught a 20-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter of the game played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
"We've played great competition this year like Destrehan ... we expect somebody to come out and punch us in the mouth," Smith said. "We're ready for that and we knew everybody, offense and defense would respond. I've been talking about doing this ... winning a state title and going unbeaten since ninth grade. Winning it for our community, it means everything for us."
Sean Lebeouf added 110 rushing yards on 12 carries with two touchdown runs for the District 9-3A champions. Jennings (9-6) saw its six-game winning streak and Cinderella run come to an end. Trevor Etienne had 111 yards on 18 carries and was the title-game MVP for Jennings. A crowd of 17,029 fans attended Friday’s three-game session.
Jennings cashed in when St. James fumbled the game’s opening kickoff. Kaylum Lavergne recovered the fumble at the SJHS 14. Three plays later, Jalen Lewis scored on an 8-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 10:42 to go in the first quarter.
But it did not take St. James long to get going after that. The Wildcats scored 31 unanswered points to close out the first half. SJHS countered the opening TD by Jennings with a 77-yard drive that ended with Lebeouf scoring on a 1-yard run at the 7:47 mark.
Alec Mahler booted a 45-yard field goal four minutes after the special teams blocked a punt to give the Wildcats a 10-7 lead. The Wildcats defense thwarted a Jennings drive to the SJHS 8 when a Etienne was tackled for a 5-yard loss on a fourth-and-2 play. And then Smith followed the field goal with a 48-yard scoring run a minute later, upping the St. James lead to 17-7.
Smith was a dynamic force in the first half with 152 passing yards and two TDs, along with 67 rushing yards on 10 carries with two TDs.
The biggest play of the first half was Smith’s 82-yard TD pass to Daniel Jupiter with 4:59 to go in the second quarter. A 4-yard TD run by Smith capped the first-half scoring.
"Going back to his freshman year, I've always thought he was a special athlete," SJHS coach Robert Valdez said of Smith. "He leads us with his energy, his play, his toughness and endurance."
A Jennings fumble put the Wildcats in position to score again a couple of plays into the second half. St. James took over at the JHS 9 and Lebeouf did the honors again, scoring on a 1-yard run to make it 38-7.
This time, the Bulldogs countered. Etienne scored on a 56-yard run off an option pitch to make it a 38-14 with 7:36 to go in the third quarter.
Again, St. James had a rapid-fire answer – Smith connected with Shazz Preston, who cut to the sideline to complete 63-yard scoring play that made it a 45-14 game.
"I think we missed a few opportunities early," Jennings coach Rusty Phelps said. "I've disappointed, but take it from a guy who has been trying to get here for 31 years, it's a great experience."
FERRIDAY 56, MANY 17: Kobe Dillon and Byron Milligan led the way as Ferriday (14-1) won the Class 2A title game in convincing fashion by averaging 11.7 yards per offensive play to set a Prep Classic composite record.
Dillon completed 8 of 12 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns and Millgan rushed for 178 yards on just 12 carries with two TDs to lead the Trojans to their first LHSAA title since 1956.
Ferriday rolled up 523 yards of offense. Many (10-4) was led by Shamarion Wiseman, who finished with 108 yards on 30 carries. Terrence Williams had 86 yards on 18 carries and scored both TDs for the Lumberjacks.