Central does not have a lofty profile in boys basketball or a conventional team. And that suits Wildcats just fine even as District 4-5A play looms on the horizon.
“This group is a lot of fun,” Central coach Sid Edwards said. “We came into this season not knowing what to expect. These guys are goofy and they have a lot of fun. But they also work really hard.”
Just how much can that hard work pay off? Central (10-3) may find out Friday. The Wildcats host Catholic High (12-7) for a nondistrict game set for approximately 7:15 p.m.
Edwards is the first to admit that Central’s situation is unusual. He took over as interim coach last summer after Brian Hargroder resigned as a coach.
Because Edwards also is Central’s head football coach and athletic director, he assembled a staff to fill any voids complete with titles normally given to football assistants.
Former assistant Scott Osborne returned to the staff as offensive coordinator. Gary Duhe is the defensive coordinator.
Duhe, who has amassed nearly 800 career wins as a head coach, took Central to the Class 5A title game in the 1990s. He is a nonfaculty assistant after serving as head coach at Central Private last year.
“They have both done such a great job,” Edwards said. “By the time I joined them on the bench after football season you could see how much these guys had grown.
“With that being said, our schedule early was not filled with top teams. We knew we would have games like this one and games in district with Scotlandville and Walker.
"This group needed the time to grow and experience success. Playing Catholic will be a great test for us.”
The unconventional nature of this Central team extends beyond the coaching situation. Ever hear a story about a top scorer who did not make the middle school team?
Central has one. Rylen Walker’s story did not make the middle school team a few years ago. But the 6-foot-3 senior averages around 23 points a game, for the Wildcats. Central also got a boost from the addition of two football players, 6-4 Malik Hilliard (13 points per game) and 6-0 Nah’landi Stinson (12.0).
Just as unconventional was Edwards’ success in recruiting three members of the student body to add depth. One of those players, senior Daniel Rizan, is 7-foot.
Gage Evans and Tommy Zhang are the other “recruits/role players.” Though his basketball experience is the most limited in the group, Edwards said Evans has played valuable minutes, providing an added spark.
The Wildcats beat McKinley on the road Tuesday. Are they ready to face Catholic?
“This is the next step,” Edwards said. “I think we all are eager to see how we match up.”