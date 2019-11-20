There’s still high school football left in West Baton Rouge Parish, even though it’s near the end of November.
The parish of about 27,000 people still has both of its schools in the playoffs heading into the second round — a feat that hadn’t been accomplished in seven years.
No. 24-seed Brusly defeated No. 9 Donaldsonville 35-22 on the road last week in the Class 3A playoffs, while No. 16 Port Allen took care of business at home against No. 17 Rayville, 29-6.
The last time the two schools advanced to the second round of the playoffs together was in 2012 when both schools were in the same Class 3A district. That year, No. 21 Port Allen took down 12th-seeded Eleanor McMain 22-14 and Brusly was a 16th seed that beat No. 17 E.D. White, 35-12.
The West Baton Rouge Parish schools play each other in Week 1 of every season to continue their Sugar Cane Classic rivalry, but once that game is over, each team roots for the other, according to the head coaches.
“It’s important,” Port Allen head coach Don Gibson said of each team’s success. “That rivalry is West Baton Rouge Parish. I think when both teams are doing well, it helps establish a brand of football in the parish. It’s good for the parish and good for the area.”
Aside from the familiarity with everyone on both coaching staffs and a mutual respect, Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler said there is a practical motive during the regular to root for the cross-parish rival.
“We’ve been pulling for them all along,” Schooler said. “We needed their power points with each win they picked up, just like they needed us to win. I’m excited for the parish to be able to host a playoff game last week (Port Allen) and be hosting one this week.”
This week they will literally take separate roads. Port Allen travels to face the No. 1 seed Ferriday Trojans, while Brusly hosts No. 8 Marksville.
“It’s only one game of the year I’m not rooting for those guys,” Gibson said. “You want to see good things happen to good guys and Hoff is a good guy.”
The coaches said they are grateful for the community’s support and an example of the support was on full display in Donaldsonville, where the road fans seemingly outnumbered the home crowd by a wide margin.
“I don’t know if I’ve been anywhere where the community supports the team like in Brusly and Addis,” Schooler said. The community support is second to none.”