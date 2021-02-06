Milestones in sports can be hard to keep up with and attach a value judgment to. The range includes everything from personal bests to career, state and national marks.
However, there is something special about a first-time achievement that makes it like no other. The Dunham School and Walker High girls soccer teams now know that feeling.
Both teams notched the first playoff victories in school history last week. And yes, it was a time to celebrate. But not too much. Both teams face regional-round opponents Tuesday.
Dunham travels to the Monroe area to play No. 3 Ouachita Christian (19-3-1) for a Division IV regional contest set for 5:30 p.m.. Walker (10-9-3) hosts No. 6 Mandeville (18-3-3) at 6 p.m.
“We had a chance to do it last year,” Dunham coach Angie Mitchell noted. “That time it did not work out. I was a little nervous going into this one because we have a few girls out with injuries and illness.
“We are a young team. I pulled up a couple of seventh-graders to play with us. They got it done and I am so proud.”
The 14th-seeded Tigers (9-7-3) beat No. 19 Menard 1-0 on a goal by Elise Ford in a Division IV bidistrict contest played Thursday. Pictures of the team singing the alma mater provided icing on the cake after the home win.
Walker’s win was more improbable. The 22nd-seeded Wildcats upset No. 11 Acadiana 2-1 in a Division I contest played Friday night at St. Thomas More in Lafayette. Walker had lost 5-0 to the Rams back in November. A celebratory team picture taken afterwards was a must.
“By the time we got back to school the battery in my phone had died,” Walker coach Brenna Perez said. “It was crazy because so may people were reaching out to congratulate us.
"The girls were determined to show we are better than that team Acadiana beat in November. I came up with a game plan and they executed it. They kept the pressure on Acadiana. They really wanted it.”
Mitchell, the wife of University boys coach Chris Mitchell, is in her third year at Dunham. This is Perez’s second year at Walker. Both have young teams and they are part of a new wave of coaches.
“Back when I played (at University), you had Sheila Achee at Baton Rouge High and a few others who were part of girls programs for years,” Perez said. “What I think you have now is more women who coach soccer year-round. We grew up playing. We are invested in our schools.”
And sometimes, the investment pays off sooner than expected.
Prep notables
Not every 17-year-old has the confidence to walk up to a reporter during his team’s football to introduce himself. Malcolm Reed, the new head football coach at McKinley, did that 20 years ago. I have never forgotten it.
Reed becomes the Panthers’ third head coach in four years. As an alumnus, he is invested in McKinley. Reversing the Panthers’ football fortunes won’t be easy. I wish him luck.
• It was great to see current LSU players, Ja’Vonte Smart (Scotlandville) and Tiara Young (Walker) out to support their former schools Friday night. Young’s brother, Warren Young Jr., scored a game-high 24 points, but Scotlandville won 67-61.