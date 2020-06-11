Aaron Meyer is moving to the LHSAA’s top classification. Meyer, who coached White Castle High to a runner-up finish in Class 1A last fall, was hired as the new head football coach at 5A Central Lafourche on Thursday.
The move also puts Meyer closer to his roots in the New Orleans area and Lafourche Parish. The 34-year-old coach was a lineman at John Curtis and went on to play at both UCLA and Nicholls State.
“Moving closer to home was a big part of why I applied,” Meyer said. “The chance to coach at a 5A school is nice, but I also like the idea of being closer to home.”
It is the second heading coaching job for Meyer, who spent three seasons at White Castle. The Bulldogs finished 9-4 last fall and advanced to the 1A football title game for only the second time in school history.
Meyer said he learned valuable lessons at WCHS that he can apply to his job. At CLHS, he succeeds Keith Menard, who accepted the head football job at Assumption late last month.
“I think the importance of building relationships with players was the biggest thing I learned at White Castle,” Meyer said. “And then, in turn, you also build bonds within the community. White Castle is a very proud community. I have made friends there I will miss seeing on a regular basis.
“But I also feel very fortunate to take over a program that coach Menard organized very well. I look forward to starting workouts there as soon as possible — hopefully next week.”
