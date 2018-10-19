Barely five minutes into Friday night's game against rival Denham Springs, the Walker football team had run only one offensive play and already led by two touchdowns.
Yet, the Wildcats could never get comfortable until the decisive fourth quarter.
Twenty straight Walker points in a quick fourth-quarter sequence finally opened the flood gates in a 39-13 win after the Wildcats spent most of the night struggling to put visiting Denham Springs away.
"We may have been pressing a little too hard," acting Walker coach Cecil Thomas said. "But we knew we had some stuff. We settled down a little bit and started making plays. We had to get back in a rhythm."
Walker (7-1, 3-1) is tied with Central behind first-place Zachary in the District 4-5A standings and remained a candidate to host a first-round playoff game next month. Denham Springs (4-4, 1-3) heads into its final two regular-season games on the playoff bubble.
In a matchup featuring prolific passing attacks, Walker's sensational receiving corps led by Brian Thomas and Jalen Cook helped quarterback Ethan McMasters get the better of Denham Springs counterpart Luke Lunsford.
Thomas had seven catches for 179 yards and a touchdown, while Cook hauled in six passes for 62 yards and a score.
Both players contributed to the early fireworks.
On the game's first play, electric running back/defensive back BJ Lockhart lined up in the shotgun and took a direct snap. Rather than keep it, Lockhart lofted a deep pass to Thomas, who made the catch in stride en route to an 80-yard score.
Then, following a DSHS punt, Cook found the right sideline and sped 64 yards for the early 14-0 lead.
Cook appeared destined for another score on a kickoff return, but a shoestring tackle by Lavar Johnson kept him to an 82-yard return that saved a touchdown.
"They're the best," McMasters said of his receivers. "I've just got to make the right reads and put the ball in their vicinity. They're going to make the plays."
On a night when Lunsford completed only 15 of 27 passes for 189 yards, the DSHS offense ran through running back Tre Muse, who had 225 yards on 41 carries.
McMasters was 14 of 26 for 231 yards.
Denham Springs trailed only 19-10 going into halftime, then cut the deficit to 19-13 on Jose Ortega's second field goal.
The Yellow Jackets were driving again later in the third quarter, but a fumbled snap by Lunsford on fourth-and-short allowed Walker to take over at its own 31.
That's where Walker began the late-game avalanche. Cook capped a 12-play drive by wresting the ball from two defenders for a 26-13 lead on a 20-yard score.
Two minutes later, Trent Montgomery joined the fun with an 11-yard TD reception.
Then, with 7:22 left, Keondre Brown recorded Walker's fourth interception and raced 51 yards for the 39-13 lead.
"I told our offense when we were only down six, God's not going to give us too many more chances," Denham Springs coach Bill Conides said.
Walker may have pulled away earlier, but Cook and Thomas each dropped would-be touchdowns on possessions that ended with no points. Also, several Walker players left the game periodically with leg cramps.
In the end, the Wildcats finished what they started.
"We made the plays we needed to make," McMasters said.