Dutchtown football coach Guy Mistretta boiled down the challenge of facing Catholic High into basic terms.
“No doubt this is a huge challenge. But it’s like I told our guys, where there is a big challenge there also is a big opportunity, and that is how we have to look at this game,” Mistretta said. “Catholic is a very good. This is another chance for us to not only improve but to also play the best game we can.”
The Griffins (4-4, 1-2) travel to play Catholic at 7 p.m. Friday in District 5-5A action at Olympia Stadium. Catholic (7-1, 3-0) is coming off a win over previously unbeaten East Ascension (7-1, 2-1) and sits alone atop the league standings going into Week 9.
With Catholic poised to make a possible move into the top three in the LSWA’s Class 5A poll, this game might have the look of mismatch. The game may be a different kind of "challenge" for each team.
Could this be a “trap game” for the Bears? They have scored at least 30 points in every game since losing to Class 3A power University High in Week 3. Catholic has outscored 5-5A opponents 134-30.
Fans can joke about Dutchtown and other local 5A teams playing in black-and-blue/hard-hitting districts. The injury-related hits came early for the Griffins this season. Quarterback Drelon Monroe missed multiple games with a high ankle sprain.
The biggest loss for DHS came at the beginning of the second half of a 5-5A opening loss to East Ascension when jack-of-all-trades Jordan Jackson suffered a broken collarbone. Jackson had six interceptions in the first four games as a safety/cornerback and also a return specialist/wildcat quarterback.
“We knew the predistrict games would be important because they would give us a chance to grow and gel together a team,” Mistretta said. “Then the injury bug got us and since the start of district the whole process started over. We’ve definitely made progress. This is our toughest challenge yet. Not only is Catholic good, they also don’t beat themselves. The margin for error is very small.”
Blayden Louis ran for 72 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s 27-6 win over Broadmoor. Monroe, who passed for 105 yards now has more than 650 yards passing for DHS.
Mistretta points to senior defensive linemen Hayden Willis and Shane Levy as other Griffins leaders.
Jersey ceremony for Lab duo
LSU commitments Kardell Thomas and Tyrion Davis of Southern Lab will be formally honored for their selection to play in the Adidas All-American Bowl during a ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the school’s gym.
The All-American Bowl, previously known as the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is set for Jan. 5 in San Antonio. Thomas, rated a five-star prospect by 247sports, is the nation’s No. 1 ranked offensive guard recruit for 2019. Davis is a four-star prospect and the nation’s No. 8 running back for 2019.
Panthers add a forfeit win
Woodlawn High picked up a win and a loss last week. The Panthers (3-5, 1-2) lost to Lutcher 33-23 in District 6-4A action last Friday. But they also picked up a win — via forfeit — from John F. Kennedy.
Kennedy was found to have used an ineligible player and was ordered to forfeit the game by the LHSAA. The Panthers travel to play 10th-ranked Plaquemine (6-2, 3-0) Friday night.