Managing a girls basketball playoff schedule used to be as simple as setting a game time and developing a game plan. That all changed in 2020-21 for LHSAA sports, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.
And now unprecedented winter conditions blanketing much of the state are making an impact too, prompting basketball coaches to follow in their footsteps of their football counterparts.
Yes, along with that game plan, there also must be a backup plan for bidistrict games.
“First, we had our game set for Thursday,” Doyle coach Samantha White said. “The (Oakdale) coach called and said they could not play. They won’t be in school Thursday.
“So, we pushed it back to Friday and hopefully we will be able to play it then. I know some games are being scheduled for Saturday. I hope games don’t get pushed back too far into next week, but we can’t control that.”
Top-seeded Doyle (23-4) plays No. 32 Oakdale (7-12) in a Class 2A bidistrict game now set for 6 p.m. Friday at the Doyle Elementary gym. Instead of game prep, the Tigers have an added practice day.
Doyle is not the only school that had to pivot and shift its playoff plan. In Class 5A, No. 7 Zachary (18-8) was set to host No. 26 Terrebonne (12-5) on Thursday. That game has now been moved to 6 p.m. Friday.
Traditionally, the lion’s share of first-round girls games are played on Thursdays. This prevents conflicts with regular-season boys games on Friday.
With ice and more snow from central to north Louisiana along with school closures throughout the state, at least 11 of the 16 Class 5A bidistrict games, including multiple north-south matchups — are scheduled for Saturday.
Though Zachary is set to play Friday another District 4-5A school, third-seeded Walker (27-4), hosts No. 30 Higgins (11-6) at 4 p.m. Thursday. Another local top-seeded team, 3A Madison Prep (15-6), is set to host No. 32 McDonogh 35 (5-5) at 6 p.m. Two other 3A teams, second-seeded Albany (19-5) and No. 4 Brusly (25-9) hosts No. 29 Kenner Discovery (13-16) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The area’s lone team on the Class 4A bracket, No. 7 Plaquemine (18-6), is hosting No. 26 Woodlawn-Shreveport (8-19) at 5 p.m. Saturday. Five local/area Class 2A teams — No. 11 Springfield, No. 12 Port Allen, No. 17 French Settlement, No. 23 East Feliciana and No. 26 Northeast all have Saturday games.
One COVID forfeit
Unlike the LHSAA’s football playoff brackets that had several teams knocked out of bidistrict games because of COVID-19 issues, there was only one girls basketball team forced to drop out.
No. 32 Beau Chene (9-6) dropped off the Class 4A bracket, giving top-seeded LaGrange (22-1) a forfeit win. LaGrange announced the COVID move on its social media Thursday afternoon.
Reigning Class 4A champion LaGrange now waits to play the No. 16 Northside-No. 17 North Vermilion winner in the regional round.
Local girls playoff schedule
Thursday
Class 5A
No. 30 Higgins (11-6) at No. 3 Walker (27-4), 4 p.m.
Class 3A
No. 32 McDonogh 35 (5-5) at No. 1 Madison Prep (15-6), 6 p.m.
No. 31 Berwick (13-9) at No. 2 Albany (19-5), 6 p.m.
No. 29 Kenner Discovery (13-16) at No. 4 Brusly (25-9), 6:30 p.m.
Friday
Class 5A
No. 26 Terrebonne (12-5) at No. 7 Zachary (18-8), 6 p.m.
No. 19 West Jefferson (19-7) at No. 14 St. Amant (20-9), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
No. 21 Booker T. Washington-NO (6-8) at No. 12 Donaldsonville (12-8), 6 p.m.
No. 19 Ville Platte (10-9) at No. 14 St. James (10-4), 6 p.m.
No. 26 Baker (8-14) at No. 7 Northwest (8-7). 6:30 p.m.
No. 22 West Feliciana (14-8) at No. 11 Union Parish (17-2), 7 p.m. (tentative)
Class 2A
No. 32 Oakdale (7-12) at No. 1 Doyle (23-4), 6 p.m. at Doyle Elementary
Saturday
Class 5A
(29) Live Oak (8-7) at No. 4 Parkway (16-3), 2 p.m.
(23) Denham Springs (15-15) at No. 10 West Monroe (14-5), 4 p.m.
Class 4A
No. 26 Woodlawn-Shreveport (8-19) at No. 7 Plaquemine (18-6), 5 p.m.
Class 2A
No. 22 Mangham (6-8) at No. 11 Springfield (15-9), 1 p.m.
No. 21 Madison Parish (9-6) at No. 12 Port Allen (9-10), 3 p.m.
No. 23 East Feliciana (5-9) at No. 10 Many (15-7), 4 p.m.
No. 17 French Settlement (11-10) at No. 16 Avoyelles (17-11), 5 p.m.
No. 26 Northeast (7-6) at No. 7 Rosepine (24-6), 5 p.m.
Class B
No. 23 Converse (8-13) at No. 10 Holden (12-10), 6 p.m.