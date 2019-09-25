Dutchtown High senior Johmel Jolla Jr. can be described several ways. He is a linebacker and a leader for the Griffin defense.
Jolla already has three scholarship offers and he is an honor student. Jolla also is a childhood cancer survivor, a fact that takes center stage when unbeaten Dutchtown (3-0) hosts Vandebilt Catholic (1-2) for a nondistrict game at 7 p.m. Friday. The game will be a St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fundraiser.
“My family always tries to raise money for St. Jude,” Jolla said. “It is really a wonderful place. I owe my life to St. Jude. I’m honored to have the team involved.”
Stories like Jolla’s often come to light in September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. The 17-year-old was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, an aggressive form of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, days shy of his fifth birthday. Jolla was already being treated for an ear infection when he developed severe stomach pain.
“I was staying with my grandmother while my parents worked and all I remember is my stomach hurt really bad and it started to swell up,” Jolla recalls.
Less than 24 hours after Jolla was taken to a local emergency room, the family had the Burkitt’s diagnosis and he was airlifted from Baton Rouge to St. Jude in Memphis.
“As a parent, I don’t think you can ever be prepared for something like this,” Jolla’s mother, Theresa, explained. “The cancer was so aggressive that the size of the tumor doubled quickly. It was pressing up against organs. Our little boy was on oxygen and morphine by the time he was airlifted. Once we got to Memphis, they took him straight to ICU.”
Jolla’s diagnosis was stage 3 Burkitt’s and the course of treatment was expected to take a year. The family celebrated his fifth birthday while he was in ICU. He was cured in six months and has been cleared with follow-up appointments each year, including the most recent one in July.
Jolla remembers the kindness of the doctors and nurses, something that has inspired him to major in nursing in college. While at St. Jude, Jolla did some kindergarten course work. He also met a few celebrities, including the Jonas Brothers and Chris Brown, along with players for the Memphis Grizzlies.
“I do think about it … being sick and being at St. Jude,” Jolla said. “I feel grateful for what I have and grateful to the people at St. Jude.”
When he returned home, Jolla was cleared to play sports, including football.
“They (doctors) never put any limits on me,” Jolla said with a smile. “I’ve always been a linebacker and a running back.”
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Jolla has 17 tackles, 17 assists, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in three games as a middle linebacker for the Griffins. He has scholarship offers from Nicholls State, Houston Baptist and Lamar.
“We are long way from a finished product. We still give up big plays we shouldn’t,” Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta said. “But what we have done is step up and make plays to get off the field. Guys like Jolla and safety Jordan Spears are willing to step up and make plays. They’re leaders.”
DHS assistant principal Ron Brown, a long-time college coach with stops Nicholls and Southern, speaks with Jolla frequently. Brown also likes what he sees in the young linebacker.
“Jolla is one of our best defensive players. He’s a solid citizen … a good kid and a leader. We talk about leadership and I encourage him to be himself,” Brown said. “I tell him to keep your personality and play hard. If you do that, when you speak, they will listen.”
By nature, Jolla is somewhat soft-spoken. Many of his teammates were unaware he is a cancer survivor. So when Jolla suggested doing a St. Jude fundraiser, Mistretta and the coaches immediately agreed.
Yellow is the color of childhood cancer awareness. The Griffins’ yellow socks and polo shirts to be worn by the coaches will contrast nicely with the school’s signature purple uniforms.
The Jolla family has already raised $1,500 and looks to add to the total Friday night. Dutchtown’s cheerleaders raised more than $16,000 last week. Dutchtown’s cheerleaders and football players will work as volunteers at Saturday’s St. Jude Walk/Run in downtown Baton Rouge Saturday.
“Some things are bigger than sports,” Mistretta said. “This is one of them.”
Theresa Jolla added, “We are thankful every day.”