Senior night took on an added meaning for The Runnels School when it hosted Family Christian for a basketball game Tuesday night.
The extra motivation showed up on the court where the Raiders used a blistering second quarter to separate from the Flames en route to a 70-58 win.
“We were a little amped up and maybe tried to do a little too much in the first quarter,” Runnels coach Ben Young said. “In the second quarter we started executing really well.”
Following the Feb. 7 announcement by Runnels that the school’s high school division will cease operation after the current school year, Tuesday’s contest marked the last regular season home game that Runnels will play. The school recognized senior players Ben Holliday, Phillip Lukinovich and Jack Kahn before the game.
“Its a little surreal,” Young said. “The situation is what it is, but a lot of ex-players, a lot of alumni have come out in support of this team and senior night.”
Runnels (16-23) took first in District 8-B with a 6-1 record, and was fourth in the LHSAA Division V power rankings prior to the game. Family Christian (24-18) of District 7-C was rated third in Division V.
In the first quarter, the Flames made six of their first nine shots, and led 15-7 with three minutes left. Runnels tied the score 15-15 heading to the second quarter, and then outscored FCA 31-13 in the second quarter.
Collen Coates scored eight of his team-high 18 points in the quarter. Kahn made four 3-pointers, and chipped in with nine of his 16 points in the quarter. Holliday and Lukinovich each scored seven points on their way to 14 apiece for the game.
“You can’t beat anybody when you give up 30 in a quarter,” FCA coach Steve Rachal said. “That’s just basketball. We stopped guarding and we stopped making it up and down the floor. This was a big game for both teams the way the power rankings are sitting. You want to be in a good spot and we didn’t help ourselves tonight.”
Adam Mercier scored 20 for the Flames, who also got 14 points from Tyler Flugence and 11 from Jalen Johnson.
Runnels led 46-28 at halftime, and never let Family Christian get closer than 11 in the second half. The Flames had a chance to get within 10 in the fourth quarter. With his team trailing 64-48, Mercier made a 3-pointer. Cameron Young then had a chance for a three-point play, but missed the free throw to keep the deficit at 11.
If Runnels’ power ranking holds up, the Raiders will play at least one more home game in the playoffs.
“We want to make this last as long as possible and enjoy it,” Young said. “Let’s have fun. Unfortunately, we’ll all be scattered (next year) so that was definitely extra motivation. You realize basketball is a game but its not the ultimate.”