OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE PLAYER
Keilon Brown
Athlete
Zachary
Now a three-time All-Metro MVP, Brown led a Broncos team with 18 new starters to the Class 5A semifinals. The Memphis signee tallied 2,219 yards passing and 1,098 yards rushing with 36 total touchdowns. Brown’s career tally was 13,268 total yards and 159 total TDs.
OFFENSE
Chris Hilton
Wide receiver, Zachary
Returned from an injury at midseason to help the Broncos to the 5A semifinals with 43 catches for 846 yards and
11 touchdowns.
Steven McBride
Wide receiver, East Ascension
Was a big-play threat for the Class 5A Spartans all year and finished with
44 catches for 12 touchdowns.
Brian Thomas Jr.
Walker
Led area receivers with 75 catches for 1,272 yards and 17 TDs, helping WHS win its first 5A playoff win.
Brian Hibbard
Offensive lineman, Catholic
The man in the middle of the Bears’ line at center set alignment for Bears’ offense that scored 552 points.
Martell Thomas
Offensive lineman, Scotlandville
Blocked some of the area’s top defenders and led a prolific offense that scored 50 or more points five times.
Joseph Alexander
Offensive lineman, Catholic
Another key performer for a Catholic team that averaged 439 yards per game and set nine school records.
Riley Lawrence
Offensive lineman, Dutchtown
Was a consistent performer who led the way for the Baton Rouge area’s top rusher in all classes.
Dylan Landry
Offensive lineman, Zachary
Played center and was at the heart of the Broncos’ offensive growth and berth in the Class 5A semifinals.
Jackson Thomas
Quarterback, Catholic
Set multiple school records, completed 72.2 percent of his passes and tallied 2,240 yards with and 24 TDs.
Le’Veon Moss
Running back, Istrouma
Made his varsity debut a memorable one by averaging 13.3 yards per carry, tallying 1,254 yards rushing and 16 TDs.
Josh Parker
Running back, Catholic
Made his senior season his best with 1,184 yards on 143 carries with 13 TDs; averaged 8.3 yards per carry.
Dylan Sampson
Running back, Dutchtown
Had a breakout year for the Griffins, averaging 11.6 yards per carry. Also led all area rushers with 1,827 yards and 24 touchdowns.
Kylan Dupre
Place-kicker, Catholic
Made 65 of 68 point-after kicks and six field goals to score 83 points for the Bears. Most of his kickoffs went for touchbacks.
OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER
Conner Finucane
Defensive lineman
Catholic
A modest tackles total does not tell the whole story of Finucane’s season. The Army signee was a constant disruptive force for the Division I runner-up Bears who drove opponents to other tacklers and also played some on the offensive line. He had 29 tackles in the regular season and added 15 more in the playoffs.
DEFENSE
Jonathan Horton
Defensive lineman, Scotlandville
The Virginia signee made the most of lone varsity football season with 82 tackles, 22 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks.
Jalen Lee
Defensive lineman, Live Oak
A Florida signee who led the Eagles with 63 tackles, including 34 solo tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.
Charles Selders
Defensive lineman, Zachary
An undersized lineman who played a large role for the 5A semifinalists with 99 tackles, 34 QB hurries and 16 tackles for loss.
Terry Delaney III
Defensive lineman, Tara
Top defender in District 7-4A had
73 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and three forced fumbles.
Javon Carter
Linebacker, East Ascension
Grambling signee returned an early-season injury to compile 57 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and four fumble recoveries.
Hayden Shaheen
Linebacker, Catholic
Was a standout in the Division I title game with 10 total tackles and finished the regular season with 58 tackles.
Johmel Jolla
Linebacker, Dutchtown
Nicholls State signee powered the Griffins defense with 114 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and five sacks.
Riyan Cotton
Linebacker, Central
Made play after play for the resurgent Wildcats, tallying 65 tackles, 40 assists three tackles for loss and two sacks.
Logan Scott
Defensive back, Dutchtown
Though only 5-foot-7, played a large role with 63 tackles, four interceptions and three tackles for loss.
Donald Jones
Defensive back, Scotlandville
Was one of the BR area’s interception leaders with eight, returning two for TDs and also had 37 tackles for SHS.
Aubrey Womack
Defensive back, Walker
Helped set the tone for the Wildcats’ defense from the secondary with 87 tackles and five interceptions.
Le’Veon Moss
Kick returner, Istrouma
Returned five kickoffs for 291 yards for an amazing 58.2 yards per return average. Scored TDs on three of the five returns.
Cohen Parent
Punter, Dutchtown
A key weapon for the Griffins’ defense kept opponents in poor field position and led area 5A/4A punters with a 41.2 average.
COACH OF THE YEAR
Gabe Fertitta
Catholic
In Fertitta’s third season, the Bears morphed into one of the area’s most prolific offensive teams, setting nine school records in a 12-game winning streak during a run to a Division I runner-up finish. Catholic has appeared in the Division I title game in each of Fertitta’s three seasons.