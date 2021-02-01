There have been some ups and downs, but coach Melissa Easley is pleased with where her Liberty girls soccer team sits going into the LHSAA playoffs.
“There are still some matches out that could change where we end up on the bracket,” Easley said. “There is a gap between the top eight teams and the teams from nine to 16. Right now, we are at No. 10 in the power ratings, which seems about right.”
The Patriots (9-6) are the Baton Rouge area’s top team in Division II. Competitively speaking, they are stuck between the power brokers in Divisions I and III.
The LHSAA announces its girls soccer playoff pairings Tuesday, followed by its boys soccer playoff pairings Wednesday.
Easley is in her second season as head coach after serving an assistant. She is pleased with the progression of her team led by eight seniors.
“We have a mix of older and younger girls. When it comes down to it, we rely a lot on our seniors because they have the most experience,” Easley said. “They are our leaders. Each of them has a role. Some play multiple positions.”
Forward Dejah Marsh is the top goals scorer for the Patriots. Elyssa Lavignette plays the in midfield. Ja’Carejah Putman helps anchor the defense. Jayla Herd, like Quitman, is among the players who fill multiple roles.
Easley acknowledges the season has been one of extremes — big losses to teams like Division III St. Michael and Division I Baton Rouge and huge wins over others. Easley said she believes her team can find a balance for the playoffs.
“The goal for us to win and keep our season going … hopefully for another couple of weeks,” Easley said.
Signings, etc.
Wide receiver Yaman Jackson will become Istrouma's first football signee since the school restarted its football program in 2017.
Jackson is scheduled to sign with Kansas-based Garden City Community College at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
• Nine Scotlandville football players will take part in signing ceremony set for 9 a.m. Wednesday in the school’s gym.
Tight end CJ Knighten (McNeese), defensive back Mike Brown (Hutchinson Community College), defensive lineman Braelon Hobson (Louisiana Tech), defensive back Quincey Dent (Alcorn State) and defensive lineman Jamie Cleveland (Lane College) lead the list of signees.
Defensive back Jah’von Grigsby (Purdue), lineman Bryce Cage (Southeastern Louisiana) and wide receiver Reggie King (Prairie View) signed in December but also will take part in the ceremony.
• St. Amant High offensive lineman Jacob McCaskill is set to sign with Delta State at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
• A fourth athlete, multisport competitor, Colleen Temple, will now be part of University High ceremony set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the school’s gym.
Temple committed to Hawaii in volleyball last summer. She is now set sign a volleyball scholarship with her other finalist, Howard University.
Football player Jardin Gilbert will formally sign with Texas A&M. Elise Doomes (volleyball, Southern University) and cross country runner Christopher Hermann (Ave Maria) are the other athletes set to sign.
Track footnotes
Parkview Baptist’s Ariel Pedigo’s winning jump of 5 feet, 7 inches in the girls high jump has been certified as a meet record for Saturday’s LSU High School Indoor Qualifier.
Also, St. Joseph’s Academy’s Sophie Martin posted a winning time of 11 minutes, 32.50 seconds in the 3,200 meters last Saturday is the nation’s No. 9 time.