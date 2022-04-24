All four teams headed to the LHSAA nonselect softball tournament now know their Friday semifinal game times.
In Class 5A, third-seeded Walker (31-4) plays No. 2 St. Amant (29-2) at noon on Field 13 at Sulphur’s Frasch Park. The teams also met in the semifinals in 2019 with St. Amant winning and going on to win the 5A title that year.
Also set to play at noon Friday on Field 18 is top-seeded Holden (23-8) in Class B. The Rockets play No. 4 Florien (21-9).
Fourth-seeded Doyle (26-9) meets top-seeded Many (26-5) at 4 p.m. on Field 16 for what is a rematch of last year’s title game won by Many. Doyle's quarterfinal win over Rosepine was the 200th career victory coach Amanda Decell.
Friday's semifinal game times have not been announced for the select tourney at St. Julien Park in Broussard. In Division I, third-seeded St. Joseph's Academy (16-6) plays No. 2 Dominican (17-8). Division IV St. John (18-4) meets top-seeded Opelousas Catholic (27-5).
Tennis tourney delayed
A Monday forecast that includes heavy thunderstorms for the Monroe area has prompted the LHSAA to delay its Ochsner/LHSAA Tennis tournament for one day.
Instead of starting on Monday, the LHSAA’s Division III and IV are now scheduled to begin their two-day meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the University of Louisiana at Monroe and surrounding courts. Teams in Division I-II are set to compete Thursday and Friday.
All participating schools were notified of the change on Saturday, according to LHSAA assistant executive director Adam MacDowell.
Wichita signs Jacob Wilson
Liberty basketball star Jacob Wilson has signed with Wichita State. The 6-foot-5 Wilson averaged 20 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game while leading the Patriots to a runner-up finish in Division II.
Also of note? The Shockers recently added former St. Amant and UL star Butch Pierre, a former LSU assistant coach, to their coaching staff.