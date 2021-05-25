There are many things that can draw a person into the world of sports. Bryson McCoy discovered what that was for him when he began competing in the Special Olympics.
Now a 12-year veteran of Special Olympics competitions, McCoy is being recognized this week as the Special Olympics Boys Athlete of the Year at The Advocate’s 35th Star of Stars virtual awards ceremony. For McCoy, interacting with other athletes is as meaningful as he does the individual events he competes in.
“He looks forward to seeing new people and interacting,” said Margaret McCoy, Bryson’s mother. “They serve meals (at the events) and he eats with people he hasn’t seen in a while.
"It's about interacting, and they all cheer for everybody there. No one makes enemies because they support everyone there.”
Bryson McCoy began his Special Olympics athletic career competing in track and field. His interests have shifted in recent years. Now he competes in bowling, bocce and horseshoes competitions that have had him traveling around the state.
Bowling, a year-round sport, is Bryson McCoy’s favorite. Bocce and horseshoes have seasons that run back-to-back making it a natural for the squads in both sports to feature most of the same athletes.
Margaret McCoy had no trouble describing the impact athletic competition has had on her son’s life.
“It has changed him,” she said. “Before, he wasn’t around a lot of different people. Once he started going to Special Olympics — learning how to run, learning how to jump, learning how to throw a softball — it showed him things he had never actually done before.”
For Bryson McCoy, there is a joy in competing for the sake of competing.
“When he’s bowling, even when the ball goes in the gutter, he still cheers for himself,” Margaret McCoy said. “Once the ball goes down the lane, he’s good.”