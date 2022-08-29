Call it Louisiana tradition at the top. And it is led by three active high school football coaches who have combined for 1,432 victories.

John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis became the nation’s second coach to crack the 600 wins barrier a year ago and leads the pack with a record 603-75-6 as he enters his 53rd season.

St. Thomas More’s Jim Hightower, who has a record of 447-133-1, is going into season No. 47. A second Acadiana area coach, Lewis Cook, is third at 382-89-0. Cook is now in his 35th season.

Another south Louisiana coach reached a milestone number a year ago and looks to add to his total in a new, yet familiar place. Hank Tierney won his 300th game while coaching Ponchatoula to the 2021 Class 5A title game.

Tierney has returned to Archbishop Shaw, a school where he enjoyed success for decades, with a 300-120-0.

Prior to 2022 season

RankCoachSchoolYearsWLTPCTGames
1J.T. Curtis*John Curtis536037560.886684
2Jim Hightower*Catholic-PC, St. Thomas More4844713310.77581
3Lewis Cook*Rayne, Crowley, Notre Dame353828900.811471
4Alton "Red" FranklinHaynesville353657690.821450
5Don Shows**Farmerville, Jonesboro-Hodge, Pineville, West Monroe323457800.816423
6Vic DalrympleOak Grove323209900.764419
7Dale WeinerSt. John, Trafton, Catholic-PC, Catholic-BR3531710900.744426
8Racer Holstead**Tallulah, Tallulah Academy4131015580.664473
9Hank Tierney*West Jefferson, Ponchatoula, Archbishop Shaw3430012000.714420
10Dick McCloskey**Hanson Memorial3928614160.667433
11Frank MonicaLutcher, Riverside, Jesuit, St. Charles302849100.757375
12George "Dee" FairclothVidalia4527419760.581477
13Dutton Wall**Port Sulphur, Welsh, Sacred Heart-VP3827315320.64428
14Johnny Buck**Kinder, Opelousas Catholic3627113270.67410
15L.J. "Hoss" Garrett**Arcadia, Ruston39270122190.68411
16Tim DetillierSt. Charles, Lutcher3026611200.704378
17David CurrierKentwood, Bowling Green3126411200.702376
18Charlie Brown**Neville302636660.794335
19Joe Keller**Reserve3826273150.77350
20Lewis Murray**Bogalusa, Bowling Green3525912370.675389
21Donnie PerronPort Sulphur, Port Barre292579300.734350
22Jack Salter**Covington3425611080.695374
23Donald CurrierWoodland, West Feliciana, Franklinton, Amite3125411110.695366
24Wayne Reese**B.T. Washington, Carver, Washington-Marion, McDonogh 353925218800.573440
25Carroll DelahoussayeSt. Martinville282469210.727339
26Jimmie MorrisWelsh, Loranger3124313600.641379
T27Jimmy ShaverBarbe2723810000.704338
T27James Waguespack**St. James, Cecilia, Beau Chene3523815800.601396
T29Bobby McHalffrey**Ferriday, Haughton, Plain Dealing Academy3523712720.65366
T29Paul TrosclairEunice2623710700.692344
T31Travis Farrar**Springhill3223611090.677355
T31Don JonesWisner, Sterlington, Plaquemine, Crowley, Woodlawn-BR, Patterson3523614630.617385
33Henry Crosby**Lincoln, West Jefferson, Douglass312299300.711322
T34Larry DauteriveWinnfield, E. Ascension, Riverside, Opelousas Catholic, East St. John, Opelousas262288510.728314
T34Raymond Peace**Sicily Island262285850.796291
T34Jay RothArchbishop Rummel232285800.797286
T37Laury DupontThibodaux, West St. John, Vandebilt Catholic2722710100.692328
T37Steven Fitzhugh*Ouachita Christian232277700.709304
39Roman BatesCapitol, Christian Life3522515860.586389
40Dennis Dunn*Woodlawn-SH, Evangel, Pineville, North DeSoto232227200.755294
41Tommy Minton*Plaquemine, Central Catholic, Vandebilt Catholic2822010900.669329
42Lee HedgesByrd, Woodlawn-SH, Captain Shreve282169250.698313
43Parry LaLandeSouth Cameron2821510110.68317
T44Woody Boyles**Oak Grove, River Oaks3121083100.71303
T44Max Caldarera**Westlake3421016500.56375
T44Rusty Phelps*Newellton, Jennings2621013800.603348
T47Charles BaglioIndependence222066100.772267
T47Elton ShawAssumption, Kentwood, Jewel Sumner, Valley Forge2920610950.652320
T49Lucas "Buddy" MarcelloVandebilt Catholic, South Terrebonne31205105120.655322
T49Charles "Hoss" Newman**Lake Providence, Winnfield, Benton, Trinity Heights3220511970.63331
51Keith "Moose" MunyanMangham, LaSalle272049360.683303
T52Bobby Conlin**Brother Martin2720310050.667308
T52Tony ReginelliNewman262036300.763266

*Active coach

** Deceased

