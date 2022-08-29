Call it Louisiana tradition at the top. And it is led by three active high school football coaches who have combined for 1,432 victories.
John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis became the nation’s second coach to crack the 600 wins barrier a year ago and leads the pack with a record 603-75-6 as he enters his 53rd season.
St. Thomas More’s Jim Hightower, who has a record of 447-133-1, is going into season No. 47. A second Acadiana area coach, Lewis Cook, is third at 382-89-0. Cook is now in his 35th season.
Another south Louisiana coach reached a milestone number a year ago and looks to add to his total in a new, yet familiar place. Hank Tierney won his 300th game while coaching Ponchatoula to the 2021 Class 5A title game.
Tierney has returned to Archbishop Shaw, a school where he enjoyed success for decades, with a 300-120-0.
Prior to 2022 season
|Rank
|Coach
|School
|Years
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|Games
|1
|J.T. Curtis*
|John Curtis
|53
|603
|75
|6
|0.886
|684
|2
|Jim Hightower*
|Catholic-PC, St. Thomas More
|48
|447
|133
|1
|0.77
|581
|3
|Lewis Cook*
|Rayne, Crowley, Notre Dame
|35
|382
|89
|0
|0.811
|471
|4
|Alton "Red" Franklin
|Haynesville
|35
|365
|76
|9
|0.821
|450
|5
|Don Shows**
|Farmerville, Jonesboro-Hodge, Pineville, West Monroe
|32
|345
|78
|0
|0.816
|423
|6
|Vic Dalrymple
|Oak Grove
|32
|320
|99
|0
|0.764
|419
|7
|Dale Weiner
|St. John, Trafton, Catholic-PC, Catholic-BR
|35
|317
|109
|0
|0.744
|426
|8
|Racer Holstead**
|Tallulah, Tallulah Academy
|41
|310
|155
|8
|0.664
|473
|9
|Hank Tierney*
|West Jefferson, Ponchatoula, Archbishop Shaw
|34
|300
|120
|0
|0.714
|420
|10
|Dick McCloskey**
|Hanson Memorial
|39
|286
|141
|6
|0.667
|433
|11
|Frank Monica
|Lutcher, Riverside, Jesuit, St. Charles
|30
|284
|91
|0
|0.757
|375
|12
|George "Dee" Faircloth
|Vidalia
|45
|274
|197
|6
|0.581
|477
|13
|Dutton Wall**
|Port Sulphur, Welsh, Sacred Heart-VP
|38
|273
|153
|2
|0.64
|428
|14
|Johnny Buck**
|Kinder, Opelousas Catholic
|36
|271
|132
|7
|0.67
|410
|15
|L.J. "Hoss" Garrett**
|Arcadia, Ruston
|39
|270
|122
|19
|0.68
|411
|16
|Tim Detillier
|St. Charles, Lutcher
|30
|266
|112
|0
|0.704
|378
|17
|David Currier
|Kentwood, Bowling Green
|31
|264
|112
|0
|0.702
|376
|18
|Charlie Brown**
|Neville
|30
|263
|66
|6
|0.794
|335
|19
|Joe Keller**
|Reserve
|38
|262
|73
|15
|0.77
|350
|20
|Lewis Murray**
|Bogalusa, Bowling Green
|35
|259
|123
|7
|0.675
|389
|21
|Donnie Perron
|Port Sulphur, Port Barre
|29
|257
|93
|0
|0.734
|350
|22
|Jack Salter**
|Covington
|34
|256
|110
|8
|0.695
|374
|23
|Donald Currier
|Woodland, West Feliciana, Franklinton, Amite
|31
|254
|111
|1
|0.695
|366
|24
|Wayne Reese**
|B.T. Washington, Carver, Washington-Marion, McDonogh 35
|39
|252
|188
|0
|0.573
|440
|25
|Carroll Delahoussaye
|St. Martinville
|28
|246
|92
|1
|0.727
|339
|26
|Jimmie Morris
|Welsh, Loranger
|31
|243
|136
|0
|0.641
|379
|T27
|Jimmy Shaver
|Barbe
|27
|238
|100
|0
|0.704
|338
|T27
|James Waguespack**
|St. James, Cecilia, Beau Chene
|35
|238
|158
|0
|0.601
|396
|T29
|Bobby McHalffrey**
|Ferriday, Haughton, Plain Dealing Academy
|35
|237
|127
|2
|0.65
|366
|T29
|Paul Trosclair
|Eunice
|26
|237
|107
|0
|0.692
|344
|T31
|Travis Farrar**
|Springhill
|32
|236
|110
|9
|0.677
|355
|T31
|Don Jones
|Wisner, Sterlington, Plaquemine, Crowley, Woodlawn-BR, Patterson
|35
|236
|146
|3
|0.617
|385
|33
|Henry Crosby**
|Lincoln, West Jefferson, Douglass
|31
|229
|93
|0
|0.711
|322
|T34
|Larry Dauterive
|Winnfield, E. Ascension, Riverside, Opelousas Catholic, East St. John, Opelousas
|26
|228
|85
|1
|0.728
|314
|T34
|Raymond Peace**
|Sicily Island
|26
|228
|58
|5
|0.796
|291
|T34
|Jay Roth
|Archbishop Rummel
|23
|228
|58
|0
|0.797
|286
|T37
|Laury Dupont
|Thibodaux, West St. John, Vandebilt Catholic
|27
|227
|101
|0
|0.692
|328
|T37
|Steven Fitzhugh*
|Ouachita Christian
|23
|227
|77
|0
|0.709
|304
|39
|Roman Bates
|Capitol, Christian Life
|35
|225
|158
|6
|0.586
|389
|40
|Dennis Dunn*
|Woodlawn-SH, Evangel, Pineville, North DeSoto
|23
|222
|72
|0
|0.755
|294
|41
|Tommy Minton*
|Plaquemine, Central Catholic, Vandebilt Catholic
|28
|220
|109
|0
|0.669
|329
|42
|Lee Hedges
|Byrd, Woodlawn-SH, Captain Shreve
|28
|216
|92
|5
|0.698
|313
|43
|Parry LaLande
|South Cameron
|28
|215
|101
|1
|0.68
|317
|T44
|Woody Boyles**
|Oak Grove, River Oaks
|31
|210
|83
|10
|0.71
|303
|T44
|Max Caldarera**
|Westlake
|34
|210
|165
|0
|0.56
|375
|T44
|Rusty Phelps*
|Newellton, Jennings
|26
|210
|138
|0
|0.603
|348
|T47
|Charles Baglio
|Independence
|22
|206
|61
|0
|0.772
|267
|T47
|Elton Shaw
|Assumption, Kentwood, Jewel Sumner, Valley Forge
|29
|206
|109
|5
|0.652
|320
|T49
|Lucas "Buddy" Marcello
|Vandebilt Catholic, South Terrebonne
|31
|205
|105
|12
|0.655
|322
|T49
|Charles "Hoss" Newman**
|Lake Providence, Winnfield, Benton, Trinity Heights
|32
|205
|119
|7
|0.63
|331
|51
|Keith "Moose" Munyan
|Mangham, LaSalle
|27
|204
|93
|6
|0.683
|303
|T52
|Bobby Conlin**
|Brother Martin
|27
|203
|100
|5
|0.667
|308
|T52
|Tony Reginelli
|Newman
|26
|203
|63
|0
|0.763
|266
*Active coach
** Deceased