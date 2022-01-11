They tell me there was a big upset in a football game played Monday night. Did I miss something?
OK, so maybe I did see the final five minutes of Georgia’s win over Alabama in the FBS title game. But I had a good reason — a marquee high school basketball game.
Liberty beat Madison Prep 58-53 in the latest battle of local boys basketball titans. The game was so intense and also far from perfect for both teams.
And for good reason. The two teams challenged each other repeatedly, making it difficult to find a comfort zone. Jacob Wilson, who had been sidelined by a foot injury, returned just in time to score a game-high 17 points for the Patriots (14-3).
Here are some important takeaways:
• Liberty, the No. 1 team in the LHSAA’s latest Division II power rankings, is definitely no longer little brother to the area’s other top teams.
The Patriots were the more experienced team top-to-bottom Monday night and they played like it with the game on the line.
• Seton Hall signee Percy Daniels has added some elements to his game. But the 6-foot-9 Daniels got in foul trouble early and Liberty’s size made the going tougher. Daniels finished with nine points.
MPA coach Jeff Jones was curious to see how his youthful squad reacted. There was plenty to see and grow them.
• Sometimes, the best things in life are free and add up to a win. The difference in the game was Liberty’s 19 of 23 free throw shooting. Madison Prep was six of 16.
• With wins over Scotlandville and Madison Prep, plenty of people are ready to anoint Liberty as a new No. 1 powerhouse. That is certainly one school of thought.
The Patriots have not played defending 5A champion Zachary yet. That matchup is set for Jan. 31 at ZHS. So there is that to consider.
I personally look forward to see how the Patriots handle halfcourt situations moving forward. And I am not alone. I have expectations for all the other top local teams too.
Plenty of questions remain. And fortunately for us, there is a lot of basketball remaining too. While being No. 1 now is nice, the ultimate goal is be No. 1 in March.
Adger factor
Glen Oaks coach Harvey Adger was on hand to watch two of his former players, MPA coach Jeff Jones and Liberty’s Brandon White, square off Monday.
Adger, who notched his 900th career win earlier this season, chatted with both coaches. He also shared a hand-written note he received from White.
And yes, Adger pointed proudly at the officiating crew too.Monday’s crew included Lloyd Barrow, who also played for Adger at GOHS.
A scary video
LSU signee Quency Wiggins of Madison Prep was injured in a car/scooter accident last week that left him unavailable to play in the All-American Bowl all-star game.
Last night I saw the video of the 6-foot-6, 275-pound Wiggins getting thrown over a barrier for road construction like a doll. And then he got up.
Really scary stuff. Is it too early to tell our grandson he can’t ride scooters?
FBS final wrapup
His team did not win, but former University High standout Christian Harris had quite a night in Alabama’s loss to Georgia.
Harris, a linebacker, had seven total tackles, including five solos. He had three sacks and four tackles for loss. Former West Monroe standout Slade Bolden caught seven passes for 44 yards.
And … Georgia defensive backs coach Cortez Hankton is a former St. Augustine standout.
Fitting tribute
The celebration of life for long-time LHSAA commissioner Tommy Henry held Saturday included speakers and anecdotes from many aspects of Henry’s life as a coach and administrator.
Henry’s love of baseball was showcased. A poem Henry wrote about baseball was part of the remembrance keepsake. Those in attendance sang “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” to close the service.