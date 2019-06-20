Logan Lewis of Baton Rouge Magnet High School has been selected as the 2018-19 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year, according to a press release.
Lewis is the second Baton Rouge Magnet High School athlete chosen, joining former LSU star Mikiah Brisco (2013-14). It also is the second year in a row that an athlete from the Baton Rouge area has won the award.
The Gatorade award recognizes athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character. Winning the Louisiana honor makes Lewis a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Girls Track & Field Athlete of the Year award to be announced later this month. Lewis joins an elite alumni association of state track & field award-winners, including former LSU star Lolo Jones (1997-98, Roosevelt High School, Iowa) and Allyson Felix (2002-03, Los Angeles Baptist High School, Calif.). Dutchtown High’s Leah Scott, a jumps specialist, won the award last year.
Lewis swept the discus and shot put events at the LHSAA’s Class 5A state meet, helping the Bulldogs to a seventh-place team finish. It marked the third straight state title in the discus for Lewis. An Advocate Star of Stars award-winner and the 5A state record-holder in the discus, her season- and personal-best throw of 45 feet, 6.5 inches in the shot ranked No. 43 nationally among prep competitors in the event in 2019 at the time of her selection. Lewis’ season-best and PR in the discus (146-0) ranked No. 67. She graduated as a six-time LHSAA meet medalist in outdoor track.
Lewis’ community involvement includes serving as vice president of the Mu Sigma Rhoer Club, an affiliate of a national youth leadership and empowerment NGO. She also is active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter and the African American Heritage Club. Lewis volunteered locally with many groups, including the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, the March of Dimes, the National Breast Cancer Foundation and Swim 1922, a national initiative to increase swim participation and decrease drowning rates in the African American community.
“Logan is one of the fiercest competitors that we’ve faced during the past four years,” Zachary High head coach Chris Carrier. “Her senior year may have been her best, winning indoor and outdoor state championships in the shot put and the outdoor state title in the discus.”
Lewis is a Southern Miss signee who has maintained a weighted 3.86 GPA in the classroom and is one of the state’s top academic candidates in meeting the Gatorade award’s broad criteria.
Other past Gatorade Louisiana Girls Track & Field Athletes of the Year include Kyah Loyd (2016-17, C.E. Byrd High School), Janie O'Connor (2015-16, Zachary High School) and Hannah Jackson (2014-15, Sulphur High School).
As a part of Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Lewis also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of her choosing.