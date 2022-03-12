LAKE CHARLES — Madison Prep could have been in a danger zone. Star post player Percy Daniels got in foul trouble early and fouled out without scoring a point.
Instead, the Chargers thrived in the Dez’mond zone. Dez’mond Perkins scored a game-high 21 points to lead top-seeded Madison Prep past Wossman 57-38 in the Class 3A title game at the Ochsner/LHSAA Nonselect Boys Basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum Saturday.
“It really wasn’t about the award,” said Perkins, who was voted the title game’s MVP. “It was about being a leader on the floor and stepping up to pick up the slack.
“When Percy went out everybody had to turn up their toughness a little bit more.”
The victory gives top-seeded Madison Prep and its coach, Jeff Jones, the school’s eighth LHSAA basketball title and second in a row.
Perkins, a 6-foot-6 senior, is a first-year starter, who played a nearly flawless game. He did miss all five of his 3-point attempts. Perkins and Jalen Williams each scored eight first-half points to help the Chargers build a 21-point lead.
Point guard Dylan Dominique added 12 points and seven rebounds. Perkins had seven rebounds and two blocked shots
MPA led 30-12 at halftime as third-seeded Wossman struggled to make shots, even after the 6-foot-9 Daniels went to the bench in foul trouble. The Wildcats (30-7) were one of 14 in the first quarter and made just seven percent of their shots (two of 27) in the first half.
“First off, hats off to Madison Prep … a very good team,” Wossman coach Casey Jones said. “I thought the beginning of the game set the table for what happened.
“We could not get one to fall early in the first quarter. We could not buy a basket. We missed open shots and free throws. We got in a hole and its always tough when be get behind a good team.”
The Chargers led 10-3 after the first quarter. A Wossman scoring drought of just under six five minutes in the second quarter gava MPA a chance to expand its lead.
A 3-pointer from the wing by Dominique and a dunk by Perkins helped MPA build a 21-point lead before halftime.
“Thank God, for allowing us to be here,” MPA coach Jeff Jones said. “Nothing is automatic. You need to live in the moment. So proud of all these guys.
“The sentiment about this year’s team as opposed to last year is that we weren’t tough. They had their toughness meter challenged all year. They responded.”
Wossman made one run at MPA. WHS outscored Madison Prep 20-11 in the quarter. An old-fashioned three-point play by Antron Mason II cut the Charger lead to single digits at 41-32 going into the fourth quarter.
The Wildcats got no closer. Jalen Williams scored a basket and added two free throws to start the final quarter. Perkins added two free throws and another thunderous dunk.
“He (Perkins) waited three years for this one year and made the most of it,” Jones said.