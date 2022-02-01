If the old saying that defense wins championships is true, then 16th-seeded Parkview Baptist might be on the right track.
Sure, the Eagles had 29 shots on goal. But it was a suffocating defense that set the tone as Parkview notched a 3-1 victory over No. 17 Sterlington to open the Division III boys soccer playoffs Tuesday at Parkview.
With the win, Parkview (12-5-3) advances to play top-seeded at Vandebilt Catholic in the regional playoff round later this week. Vandebilt had a bidistrict-round bye.
“We scored enough goals to win the game,” Parkview coach Roger Charcap said. “If you score three, you’re going to win the game, if you defend well.”
Charcap was right. Parkview played without two defensive starters, but the Eagles were able to apply more than enough defensive pressure to hold No. 17 Sterlington (10-7-1) in check throughout the contest.
Charcap said it took 10 minutes for the Eagles to get comfortable with the matchups on the field. From there, the defense set the tone and it led to offense.
Pierce Andermann used his speed to get nine shots on goal. He had three one-on-one opportunities. Though he did not score a goal, Andermann was productive as a table setter.
“He’s gotten us here,” Charcap said of Andermann. “(I’m) proud of the chances he’s created, but I wanted to get him a goal.”
The majority of the first half was spent in the center of the field. The teams exchanged steals and pushes without gaining leverage. The turning point came when the Eagles started converting defensive stops into quick pushes downfield.
At the 27-minute mark, Parkview’s Palmer Crain lobbed a pass too far ahead of Trevor Laird sprinting downfield. The ball fell right into Sterlington’s goalkeeper Caden York’s hands and bounced right out onto the field again. Laird followed with a quick chip to the right of York’s hand to put the Eagles ahead in the first half.
Tanner Vannoy scored on a corner kick in the 36th minute to give Parkview a 2-0 halftime lead.
It was more of the same in the second half. The Eagles scored six minutes into the second half. After another corner kick, Kohl Feucht rose above Panthers defenders and nailed a header into the net for a Parkview 3-0 lead.
Sterlington did not score until the 65-minute mark. Nathan Husser squeezed a 35-yard shot between Parkview goalie Canon Cervantes’s hand and the right goal post.
“We’ve grown a lot,” Sterlington coach Brandon Pierce said. “We had a lot of young guys that have never played before and they developed through the season.”