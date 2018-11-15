Football coaches at every level deny liking open dates, preferring to stay on schedule and in game-week mode.
But it’s hard to deny the benefits when a bye week comes during the first round of the state playoffs, especially last Friday when select teams Catholic, University High and Dunham took a break.
Injured players get a chance to heal, battered players can rest up and coaches can dig into the scouting angle of their profession. As an added bonus, they missed out on some of the worst playing conditions of the season.
“I was enjoying not having to play in that for sure,” Dunham coach Neil Weiner laughed. “It should be cold, but dry this week. It will feel like the playoffs.”
Reigning Division I champion and No. 2 seed Catholic (9-1) hosts St. Augustine (6-5) at Memorial Stadium while No. 1 seed University High (10-0) hosts St. Louis in Division II and Dunham (9-0) welcomes reigning Division III champ New Iberia-Catholic (10-1). All three kick off at 7 p.m.
Catholic coach Gabe Fertitta used the off week to do some self-scouting with offensive coaches breaking down the defense — and vice versa — and presenting a game plan to the coordinators. They also had a chance to scout St. Aug in its 34-9 victory over Fertitta’s alma mater, Holy Cross. Catholic beat St. Aug 7-3 in a 2017 playoff game.
“The quarterback last year was a dangerous runner but not a threat throwing downfield than the guy (Trevon Woodson) they have this year,” Fertitta said. “He’s a threat to run but can drop back, go through his progression and make really good throws down the middle of the field. It adds a new dimension to their offense from last year.
“We held some guys out against Broadmoor that were banged up. We’re as fresh as we can be. It was a good time to have a bye week.”
Catholic is led by quarterback Cameron Dartez, who has hit 108 of 142 passes (76 percent) for 1,146 yards and 13 TDs with four interceptions. The Bears are also getting strong play from WR-TE-FB Greg Martin. Elijah Reames and Jonathan Mestayer lead the defense.
Coach Neil Weiner’s Dunham team is playing for the second time in four weeks. The good news is he faces another Wing-T team in that span. The bad news is Catholic-New Iberia is coached by one of the state's top Wing-T coaches, Brent Indest. Dunham had a week off before playing Episcopal in the season finale.
“Episcopal runs a little bit different version but a lot of the same principles,” Weiner said. “We’ve had four weeks preparing for the Wing T, but when they get out there and run it, it doesn’t matter. They’re that good, and it’s going to be a challenge.”
The two weeks off have helped the Tigers get healthier than ever. Freshman running back Kalante Wilson returns after missing the Episcopal game. Senior defensive back Jordan Roberson, who had been hurt much of the season, returned in that game with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
U-High coach Chad Mahaffey said his team is healthy and is hopeful that wide receiver Makiya Tongue, a Georgia commitment, will be readyafter missing the past five weeks.
“We’re not 100 percent sure he can go, but it looks positive,” Mahaffey said. “That would be a big boost.
“We did a lot of situational things, worked on areas you just don’t get to spend time on during the season,” Mahaffey said of the time off. “We try to give them a little break. The guys are excited to get back to a game.”
Mahaffey watched the Cubs' opponent, Lake Charles-St. Louis, rally to beat Loyola 36-24. St. Louis is led by running back Jaleel Goodwin, who had 180 yards and three TDs on 23 carries.
“They try to play keep away,” Mahaffey said.
The Cubs still have plenty of weapons, led by running back Mike Hollis with 1,196 yards and 26 TDs rushing and quarterback John Gordon McKernan, who has hit 78 of 117 passes for 1,303 yards and 18 TDs.