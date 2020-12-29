Port Allen turned up the defensive pressure Tuesday night as the Pelicans pulled away from Catholic in the second half for a 69-54 win in the semifinals of the Red Stick Classic hosted by Catholic.
The win advances Port Allen (6-2) into Wednesday’s tournament final. The Pelicans will face Newman, which picked up a 62-59 semifinal win over Crescent City.
Port Allen forced 19 turnovers and outrebounded the Bears 35-24. The Pelicans increased a 50-40 fourth-quarter lead to 67-46 with three minutes left to play and coasted in the rest of the way.
“We’ve been playing really good defensively,” said Port Allen coach Derrick Jones, who directed the Pelicans to the Class 2A championship last year. They returned three starters from that team along with a wealth of experience.
Tawasky Johnson, one of the returning starters, led Port Allen with 20 points. Two of the younger players, Jordan Brooks (16 points) and Elliott McQuillan (12 points) also played key roles.
“This team has a chance to be the best defensive team we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Jones said. “I think we’ve got a chance to make another run.”
Catholic (10-4) saw its seven-game winning streak snapped. The Bears made nine 3-pointers, despite going 0 for 6 in the first half. They made just 5 of 12 at the free-throw line.
Dennis Hebert led four Bears in double figures with 16 points. Stan Levy (12 points), Ian Cavana (11 points), and Harlan Hamilton (10 points) helped Catholic stay within striking distance for three quarters.
Port Allen led 32-24 at halftime, but two free throws and a 3-pointer from Hebert keyed a Catholic surge that cut the deficit to 37-33 early in the third quarter. Fueled by an assist, a steal and a basket from Jacobey Howard, the Pelicans quickly moved back to a 10-point lead.
Cavana’s 3-pointer had Catholic within 43-36, but Johnson answered with a 3-pointer for Port Allen. The Pelicans led 40-30 lead after three quarters. Catholic got no closer than 10 points in the fourth quarter.
“Not only does Port Allen have good players, but they played really hard and physical,” Catholic coach Mark Cascio said. “They were tougher than us tonight so I thought it was a well-deserved win for them.”
Newman 62, Crescent City 59: Chris Lockett scored 13 of his game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter to help the Greenies edge the Pioneers.
Crescent City appeared to be in control with a 41-35 lead, but Lockett scored seven points in a 10-2 Newman run. After the game was tied 49-49 with 45 seconds left, the Pioneers missed their final two field goal attempts while Newman made 3 of 5 free throws.