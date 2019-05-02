The Catholic High baseball team may just be peaking at the right time. Again.
After a 9-8 start, the Bears finished the regular season 15-1 and take a 24-9 record into the playoffs. That mark earned Catholic the No. 1 seed on the Division I baseball playoff bracket.
The challenge now is to keep winning. The Bears host No. 9 Holy Cross for the first two games of a best-of-three quarterfinal series at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday. if necessary, the teams would play a third game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
A series win would send Catholic to the state semifinals for the fifth straight season. The Bears have two runner-up finishes in that span in 2015 (Class 5A) and 2017 (Division I). What makes this team different is the large number of new faces in the lineup.
“We had a bunch of young guys who had never played varsity before seeing action this season,” Catholic coach Brad Bass said. “The guys got going and grew up in a hurry. We’re a fun to team to watch.”
Catholic’s roster is sophomore heavy and includes just five seniors. Holy Cross defeated No. 8 Jesuit in a regional series 2-1 last weekend, winning the last two games 1-0 and 2-1. Catholic defeated Holy Cross 7-6 in the first week of the season.
“We’re expecting a great fight from Holy Cross,” Bass said. “They have a young a gritty group. We’re both totally different teams than the first meeting and much improved. We can’t wait until Friday.”
Senior Brock Perry (3-2, 2.69 ERA) gets the Friday start for CHS.
“Brock Perry has an unbelievable competitive spirit,” Bass said. “He’s pitched in some great games for us. He’s exciting to watch. Every time he goes to the mound we feel good about our baseball team.”
Other pitchers available include 6-foot-7 senior right hander Nicholas Judice (2-2, 3.0 ERA), Wesley Callegan (7-0), left hander Luke Evans, Luke McGibboney, Patrick Herry, Cazes Jones and Ben Bookman.
“We have good depth on the mound and I’m comfortable with any one of them,” Bass said.
Hitters to watch for CHS include Mason Zambo (.370, 27 RBIs), Jackson Thomas (.304, 25 RBIs), Addison Ainsworth (.370, 3 HR) and Zach Ordeneaux (.366). Thomas covers a lot of ground in centerfield.
Junior shortstop Jacob Wax has returned from injury and helps lead the infield along with senior third baseman Tyler Wilson, who has seven doubles on the season. Seniors on the team include Alex Criffasi, Herry, Judice, Perry and Wilson.
Catholic finished 9-1 in District 5-5A to win its sixth straight district title.
The Bears haven’t played in two weeks, but Bass said his team stayed sharp in practice and a tuneup scrimmage with The Dunham School.
Catholic hits .311 as a team and Bass said his team is aggressive on the bases and works the bunt into its game plan.
“We take whatever the defense gives us,” Bass said.
“Holy Cross wants to be aggressive on the bases. The best way to prevent that is playing with a lead.”