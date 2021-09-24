There was a familiar theme for Catholic High on Friday night. Once again, the quality of the opponent made no difference.
The Bears, Class 5A’s top-ranked team, made short work of Warren Easton in a 39-14 victory at Memorial Stadium.
Easton (1-1) came into the game ranked fourth in Class 4A. The Fighting Eagles fell behind 39-0 early in the third quarter before putting up points.
Catholic had a 412-313 edge in total yards. The big difference was in rushing, where Catholic picked up 236 yards while holding Easton to 72.
How it was won
Catholic's decisive sequence began early in the second quarter. With the Bears holding a 17-0 lead, two turnovers gave Easton field position inside the CHS 20. Catholic held Easton on downs both times before adding two touchdowns prior to halftime.
Easton’s Jirrea Johnson got the first turnover after recovering a fumbled handoff at the CHS 11. After a 5-yard penalty, Easton could only get to the CHS 7. Quarterback Keddrick Connelly threw incomplete on third down and was sacked for a 16-yard loss on fourth down.
Easton got the ball back on the next play when Bears quarterback Daniel Beale couldn’t handle a shotgun snap. Gregory Donaldson recovered at the CHS 15, and the Fighting Eagles appeared to be in business.
Connelly was sacked for a 6-yard loss by Jacob Nyankojo on first down. On fourth-and-8, Darius Gross got to Connelly, sacking him for a 10-yard loss.
Catholic pushed its lead to 24-0 with an eight-play, 77-yard drive capped by Corey Singleton’s 33-yard TD run.
The Bears went 73 yards in the final two minutes of the half with the help of two pass interference penalties. Beale passed for 20 yards to Shelton Sampson for the touchdown, and Catholic went on to take a 32-0 lead at halftime.
Player of the game
Running back Corey Singleton, Catholic High: Singleton ran for 157 yards on six carries, all in the first half. He had scoring runs of 48, 74 and 33 yards, and added a 2-point conversion from a shotgun formation near the end of the first half.
Notable
Catholic High kicker Landon Carter kicked a 36-yard field goal in the first quarter to give him seven in four games.
Beale completed 11 of 17 passes for 167 yards. His 65-yard completion to Shelton Sampson resulted in a touchdown after Sampson lost the ball before recovering his own fumble in the end zone.
Connelly was sacked four times in the game for losses totaling 43 yards. Still, he was the main spark for the Fighting Eagles by completing 19 of 30 passes for 241 yards and two touchdowns.