PORT ALLEN — The rainy weather and soggy field conditions couldn’t deter the Port Allen offense.
Port Allen scored early and often, including five touchdowns in the second quarter, to cruise to a 55-8 win over No. 23 Pine in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday night at Guy Otwell Stadium.
How it was won
No. 10 Port Allen (6-2) established its dominance early on both sides of the ball. After the defense forced a quick punt, receiver Mekyle Franklin found a seam and escaped up the left sideline for a 31-yard touchdown run that put the Pelicans on the board less than two minutes into the game.
The weather conditions put the onus on each team’s run game, but Pine’s offense sputtered throughout and continued to provide Port Allen with good field positioning. Port Allen suffered a turnover on downs inside the Pine 20 midway through the first quarter.
The Pelicans took advantage of a Pine fumble and turned it into six points when quarterback Jacoby Howard found Jeremiah Dehon wide open for a 24-yard score on the first play of the second quarter.
Port Allen scored two touchdowns in a span of 24 seconds in the second quarter. Christian Gantt got free for a 66-yard run but was tackled at the one-yard line. A false start penalty pushed Port Allen back five yards, but Gantt scored on a 6-yard run.
On Pine’s next drive, the slippery ball got away from a ball carrier and the Pelicans recovered. On the very next play, Howard connected with Franklin on a 35-yard touchdown that put Port Allen up four scores and broke the game wide open.
Howard completed 5-of-7 passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns. He added 24 yards rushing.
Port Allen carried a 42-0 lead into halftime thanks to Howard’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Franklin with 23 seconds left on the clock.
Player of the game
Mekyle Franklin, Port Allen wide receiver
Franklin scored two receiving touchdowns and one rushing touchdown Friday night. He carried the ball five times for 50 yards and led the team in receiving with four receptions for 86 yards.
They said it
Port Allen coach Don Gibson
“It was just one of those complete efforts by the team. You have to give credit to these kids and the coaches the way they just came out. The weather was about as hard as you can get but they didn’t allow that to mess with their thought process of what we needed to do and how we needed to get it done. I thought we had a good game plan in every phase of the game. I was super proud of the way they came out and executed.”
Mekyle Franklin
“It was a great effort. Even with the adversity with the weather how it is. We just came out and fought and pushed through. It was a great effort from our team on all sides of the ball.”
Notable
Port Allen blocked three punts and forced three Pine turnovers.
Port Allen will travel to play No. 7 Ferriday next Friday. Ferriday defeated Port Allen 36-13 at home in the second round last year on the way to a state title.
Pine threw three passes Friday and completed one for 25 yards in the fourth quarter.