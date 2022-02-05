Dutchtown goalkeeper Josh Barrow had plenty to think about during his team’s 60-mile bus ride to Pan American Stadium in New Orleans for a playoff soccer match — mostly having to do with how to defend against a skilled Brother Martin team.
His coach talked during the week about how Brother Martin liked to attempt long passes into the goalie box and into places that can be difficult to defend.
Fortunately for the No. 10 Griffins, the goalkeeper did everything his teammates needed. Barrow reached high for several of his 10 saves that helped Dutchtown carry a shutout into the final minute of a 2-1 victory that advanced Dutchtown to face No. 2 Jesuit in a Division I state quarterfinal.
“This game might have been a different story if he didn’t have his height to get those high balls,” Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer said about the 6-foot-2 keeper. “One thing Brother Martin is very good at is serving those balls into a very dangerous position. If the keeper is not getting his hands high, then somebody is going to come in and head it into the goal.”
Brother Martin, seeded seventh, attempted 17 shots.
“We trained for a lot of set pieces in practices, and that really helped,” Barrow said. “(Brother Martin is) a pretty good team. We just did well today.”
Dutchtown scored on a pair of set pieces — off a corner kick in the 13th minute in the first half and then on a penalty kick by Jaxson Stovall with about 8 minutes remaining. On the corner kick, Ayden Rawashdeh delivered a low line drive that hit off Riley Lawler and into the goal.
Parker Willey scored the lone goal for Brother Martin from on a long shot from outside the goalie box. The match ended without another shot attempt from Brother Martin.
“The clock was probably our enemy for most of the game,” Brother Martin coach Stephen McAnespie said. “We needed the game flowing and we never got to that. That was a disappointment. But overall, what the guys put into the season, the daily effort, and the daily grind. It’s something to be proud of as far as I’m concerned.”
Dutchtown has reached the quarterfinal round in each of Dyer’s four seasons as coach. The coach credited the seniors who were freshmen when he began at the school.
“I’m fortunate that the players that are coming in and the players that are leaving are laying a building a foundation for success,” he said. “Now we have expectations.”