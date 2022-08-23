BR.catholicliberty.091020 HS 432.JPG

Volleyballs sit on a table waiting to be sanitized and disinfected between points as Liberty High hosts Catholic High Pointe Coupee, Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Liberty High School in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

Westside Jamboree

At Brusly-Tuesday

First rotation

Port Allen 25, White Castle 17; Madison Prep JV 25, Plaquemine 21; False River Academy 25, Northeast 10; White Castle 28, Plaquemine 27; Madison Prep JV 25, Northeast 10; White Castle 25, False River 15; Madison Prep JV 25, Port Allen 18; False River 25, Plaquemine 23; Port Allen 25, Northeast 17.

Second rotation

Livonia 25, McKinley 18; Baker 25, Thrive Academy 20; McKinley 26, Baker 24; Livonia 25, Thrive 19; Livonia 25, Baker 14; McKinley 25, Thrive 15; Madison Prep 25, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 12; Brusly 25, Scotlandville 23; Scotlandville 25, Madison Prep 21; Brusly 25, Catholic-PC 21; Scotlandville 25, Catholic-PC 17; Madison Prep 25, Brusly 23.

View comments