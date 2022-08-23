Westside Jamboree
At Brusly-Tuesday
First rotation
Port Allen 25, White Castle 17; Madison Prep JV 25, Plaquemine 21; False River Academy 25, Northeast 10; White Castle 28, Plaquemine 27; Madison Prep JV 25, Northeast 10; White Castle 25, False River 15; Madison Prep JV 25, Port Allen 18; False River 25, Plaquemine 23; Port Allen 25, Northeast 17.
Second rotation
Livonia 25, McKinley 18; Baker 25, Thrive Academy 20; McKinley 26, Baker 24; Livonia 25, Thrive 19; Livonia 25, Baker 14; McKinley 25, Thrive 15; Madison Prep 25, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 12; Brusly 25, Scotlandville 23; Scotlandville 25, Madison Prep 21; Brusly 25, Catholic-PC 21; Scotlandville 25, Catholic-PC 17; Madison Prep 25, Brusly 23.