Zachary quarterback Keilon Brown and defensive lineman DeSanto Rollins of Parkview Baptist are not alike.
Not only do they play on opposite sides of the ball, but their backgrounds are different. Brown was born and raised in the Baton Rouge area, while Rollins moved here two years ago from Mississippi.
A resolve to stand by the schools they committed to in spite of coaching changes, put Brown (Memphis) and Rollins (Ole Miss) in a category all their own Wednesday.
“I didn’t just commit to a football program, I committed to a university when I picked Ole Miss,” Rollins said. “For me, the coaching change really didn’t matter. Ole Miss is place I’ve known about all my life. It’s the place where I see myself and I can’t wait to get there and have that first practice.”
Both players signed during ceremonies at their respective schools on Wednesday. But they will mot enroll until the summer. There could have been drama for both the 6-foot-1, 180-pound Brown and Rollins (6-4, 285 pounds).
When Ole Miss abruptly fired Matt Luke as its head coach early this month, a number of players committed to the Rebels backed away from the program. Rollins did not. . Instead he reaffirmed his commitment in a meeting with new head coach Lane Kiffin.
For Brown, the parameters were different. Memphis head coach Mike Norvell was hired as the new Florida State coach on Dec. 8. Memphis elevated assistant Ryan Silverfield to the head coaching spot five days ago. But nothing changed for Brown, who had 9,038 passing yards and 4,230 rushing yards with 159 total touchdowns at ZHS, despite the move at the top.
“I’ve been talking to the new coaches and building a relationship with them ever since the change happened,” Brown said. “I am confident and can see myself running the offense Memphis runs when I get there. The chance they are giving me to play football and baseball is something I could not pass up.
“My official visit there was great. It has been fun watching them play on TV every week, thinking about what it will be like for me to play against the teams they play.”
Sporting an Ole Miss bow tie and lapel pin, Rollins addressed the crowd at his signing ceremony held in the Parkview Baptist sanctuary while standing behind a table with an Ole Miss banner. He closed by saying the traditional Rebel standard, “Hotty Toddy.”
While Brown was a four-year starter at quarterback, Rollins initially saw himself as a basketball player. But that started to change just before he joined the football team at PBS after a family move to Baton Rouge. He compiled over 100 tackles during his two PBS seasons and also received the school’s award for character as voted on by other PBS students.
“Coaches come and go, but as long as you have the right university for you, you’ll be good,” Rollins said.