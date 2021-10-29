Walker used a suffocating defensive effort to control the first half, but it was Denham Springs that came up with the biggest stop of the night.
Wildcats running back Jacory Thomas was held short of the goal line in overtime to allow Denham Springs to escape Walker with a 35-28 win.
The District 4-5A matchup of Livingston Parish rivals had playoff implications for both teams. Denham Springs (5-3, 2-2) likely punched its ticket while Walker (3-5, 1-3) still has work to do.
Walker took a 20-7 lead into the fourth quarter, but Ray McKneely put the Jackets on top with two short touchdown runs. The teams traded clutch touchdowns in the closing minutes of regulation to set up overtime.
McKneely’s 10-yard run gave Denham Springs the lead on the first play of overtime. With the help of a defensive face-mask penalty, Walker got five chances to score on its possession but came up empty. On fourth down from the 2, Thomas was pushed back after reaching the 1.
How it was won
With 2:38 left in regulation, Walker took a 28-21 lead after Warren Young threw a 32-yard scoring pass to Thomas.
Denham Springs responded by switching out its run-first quarterback McKneely for senior Joseph Christman. The Jackets went 68 yards in eight plays to tie the game. The key plays were Christman’s 43-yard completion to Micah Harrison, and his 9-yard TD pass to Camron Eirick on fourth-and-goal.
Player of the game
Denham Springs quarterback Joseph Christman: The senior quarterback came off the bench to lead a game-tying touchdown drive with time running down. He was sacked once but completed 3 of 6 passes for 73 yards.
They said it
Walker coach Chad Mahaffey: “You’ve got to credit Denham. They did a good job adjusting and stayed with their plan. The first half went about as well as we’d like. Special teams hurt us. We had a change of possession on a punt return and we had a blocked extra point. In a close ballgame, those things can make the difference.”
Denham Springs coach Brett Beard: “This is somewhere we haven’t been. We put a little pressure on our guys this week. It was a playoff game, and we had to play with our backs against the wall. We’re proud of the way our guys fought. We got down 14 a couple of times and kept coming back.”
Notable
Denham Springs fell behind 14-0 in the first half, when it ran just 13 plays. The Yellow Jackets had no first downs and were forced to punt on each of its four possessions. Given so many chances, Jackets punter Tyler Hart made the most of it by averaging 44.0 yards on four tries. He had a long of 59 yards and rolled another punt out of bounds at the WHS 1.