After graduating seven players, including five starters, Zachary High boys basketball coach Jonathan McClinton was not sure what to expect this season.
After a 6-1 start, McClinton got another surprise – the Broncos were voted the top seed for the East Baton Rouge Parish tournament set for Dec. 26-29 at two sites.
Southern Lab grabbed the No. 2 seed, followed by defending championship Scotlandville and Liberty. Up next? Zachary hosts St. Martinville for a nondistrict game set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“Yes, I was surprised … on both counts,” McClinton said. “We have one player back who got a good amount of playing time last year. I am very pleased with how we have done.
“Being in the top seed was a surprise too. But this field is so balanced. Southern Lab is play great. I think they both have one loss. And Liberty is really good.”
The tournament will be split between Zachary and Scotlandville the first three days. The final day will be played at Zachary with a title game at 7:10 p.m.
McClinton said 6-foot-4 Jalen Bolden, 6-3 Brandon Rogers and 6-2 Jordan DeCuir all average between 16 and 18 points per game for the Broncos, who will add three football players to the mix this week – Elijah Hill, Eli Holstein and Charles Robertson.
Unofficially No. 800
Central's victory over Broadmoor in the final game of the Wildcats' Kinsley tournament provided a milestone of sorts for assistant coach Gary Duhe.
It was the 800th varsity win Duhe has been a part of. Duhe has been a head coach at multiple schools in the area during a career that started at Redemptorist. He served as head coach at Central in the 1990s.