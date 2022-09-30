Second-ranked Catholic High raced out to a 14-point halftime lead and led by 20 in the fourth quarter.
But it took a 30-yard catch by LSU commitment Shelton Sampson with just over a minute remaining to clinch a 42-36 victory over Carver of Montgomery, Alabama, Friday night at Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium.
“My team needed me to make a play, so I went up and got it,” Sampson said. “We just had to make plays.”
Sampson finished with eight catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears (4-1).
Daniel Beale completed 19 of 30 passes for 264 yards and three TDs, while Barry Remo ran for 74 yards and two TDs for the winners.
Equally impressive was 6A Carver (5-1), led by its quarterback Christian Johnson who completed 17 of 26 passes for 354 yards and five touchdowns.
With Johnson throwing aerials downfield throughout the second half, the Wolverines were never out of it and outscored the Bears 28-20 in the final 24 minutes. Johnson’s 13-yard scoring pass to Jamar Green made it 42-36 with 2:23 remaining.
The biggest play for Carver was Johnson’s 75-yard TD pass to Laquenton Underwood in the third quarter. The Wolverines’ Marquan Jamerson had seven catches for 167 yards and two TDs.
Carver initially tried to run the ball. But once Johnson’s receivers found open space to make plays, the game changed. The back-and-forth pace of the game suited the Wolverines well.
“That was a big-time catch by Shelton,” Catholic coach David Simoneaux said of Sampson’s game-clinching play. “Again, we have to be able to put teams away.
“And it looked like we could at the start of fourth quarter. But we muffed a punt and credit them … those guys made great plays. They kept coming at us.”
Sampson did not make a big play on the Bears’ first possession. But two interference penalties on Carver players trying to cover the LSU commitment deep down the field.
Remo scored on an 11-yard run and Brooks Babin ran for the two-point conversion, capping a 69-yard drive that made it 8-0 midway through the first quarter.
Sampson drew another interference penalty on Catholic’s second possession. Remo scored again, this time on a 4-yard run to make it 15-0 six seconds into the second quarter.
The Bears doubled up the Wolverines in offensive yards in the first half — 180 to 90. Jamerson hauled in a 23-yard TD pass from Johnson to make it 15-8 with 4:00 remaining.
Catholic bounced right back. Sampson caught a 40-yard pass from Beale, who then hit Cohen LeBlanc in stride with a 41-yard TD pass.
“They (Catholic) have won titles and that speaks for itself,” Carver coach Marcus Gardner said. “This was about seeing where we are at this point. This game is something we can build on.”