Track and field
Episcopal Relays
Girls
Team Scores: 1. Episcopal, BR, 119. 2. St. Michael, 115. 3. St. Scolastica, 105. 4. Dutchtown, 95, 5. Parkview Baptist, 69. 6. Hill, 46. 7. Newman, Isodore, 29
Track
100: 1. Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 11.86. 2. Sydney Floyd, Hill, 12.87. 3. Meghan Joshua, Dutchtown, 13.10.
200: 1. Ariane Linton, Dutchtown, 25.04. 2. Sydney Floyd, Hill, 26.38. 3. Amanda Stewart, St. Michael, 28.56.
400: 1. Amariah Pridgen, Dutchtown, 1:07.01, 2. Claire Berrigan, St. Scholastica, 1:10.92, 3. Savannah Bull, St. Michael, 1:11.01.
800: 1. Adele Broussard, Episcopal BR, 2:17.23. 2. Callie Hardy, Parkview Baptist, 2:26.54. 3. Mary Kathryn Underwood, Episcopal BR, 2:30.26.
1600: Josie Whipp, Parkview Baptist, 5:49.77. 2. Ellie Mchale, St. Scholastica, 5:59.68. 3. Catie Brumfield, St. Michael, 6:05.11.
3200: 1. Adele Broussard, Episcopal, 11:52.39. 2. Olivia Tullman, Hill, 13:00.35. 3. Ellie Mchale, St. Scholastica, 13:05.77.
100 hurdles: 1. Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 16.45. 2. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 16.52. 3. Nyah Williams, Dutchtown, 16.97.
300 hurdles: 1. Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 47.19. 2. Rachel Lemoine, St. Michael, 48.18. 3. Bethany Reid, Episcopal, 50.48
4x100 relay: 1. Dutchtown, 51.30. 2. St. Michael, 54.23. 3. St. Scholastica, 55.96
4x200 relay: 1. Dutchtown, 1:47.79. 2. St. Michael, 1:55.80. 3. St. Scholastica, 1:57.34
4x400 relay: 1. Episcopal, 4:22.02. 2. Isidore Newman, 4:41.22. 3. Hill, 4:42.13
4x800 relay: 1. Episcopal, 11:04.46. 2. Hill, 11:14.5. 3. St. Michael, 11:15.21
Field
Shot Put: 1. Daesha Chambers, Dutchtown, 29-5. 2. Abby Button, St. Michael, 29-2. 3. Alyssa Dixon, Central BR, 29-0.
Discus: 1. Lauren Smith, Episcopal, BR, 90-10. 2. Sydney Charles, Parkview Baptist, 82-5. 3. Raleigh Quinlan, St. Scholastica, 81-4.
Javelin: 1. Raleigh Quinlan, St. Scholastica, 102-10. 2. Leanne Sorrel, Parkview Baptist, 101-8. 3. Aixa Crespo, St. Scholastica, 95-10
High Jump: 1. Ariel Pedigo, Parkview Baptist, 5-2. 2. Angely Rodriguez, Dutchtown, 4-9. 3. Lady Reynolds, 4-7.
Pole Vault: 1. Jordan Brown, Dutchtown, 10-0. 2. Landance Abshire, Parkview Baptist, 8-9. 3. Heather Abadie, St. Michael, 8-3.
Long Jump: 1. Leah Scott, Dutchtown, 18-2.5. 2. Hunter Heaslip, Episcopal BR, 16-2.25. 3. Mary Katheryn Underwood, Episcopal BR, 15-11
Triple Jump: 1. Leah Scott, Dutchtown, 38-9. 2. Reagan Deterville, Newman, Isidore, 30-5. 3. Rachel Connors, St. Michael, 30-4.25
Boys
TRACK
Team Scores: 1. Episcopa, 150, 2. Broadmoor, 141. 3. Brother Martin, 109. 4. Dutchtown, 85. 5. St. Michael, 35. T-6: Hill and Newman, , 25. 8. Parkview Baptist, 16.
100: 1. Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 11.36. 2. Terry Matthews, Dutchtown, 11.37. 3. Tyler Stevens, Broadmoor, 11.53.
200: 1. Dylan Sampson, Dutchtown, 22.78. 2. Trevor Babcock, Episcopal, 22.99. 3. LJ Gilyot, Brother Martin, 23.03.
400: 1. Kaynell Tyler, Broadmoor, 51.03. 2. Austin Broussard, Episcopal, 53.57. 3. Owen Scott, Hill, 53.85.
800: 1. Todd McInnis, Episcopal, 2:02.52. 2. Ethan Dupas, Brother Martin, 2:03.73. 3. David Whitehurst, Episcopal, 2:04.78.
1,600: 1. Hunter Appleton, Brother Martin, 4:32.47. 2. James Christian, Episcopal, 4:37.83. 3. Jamie Olson, Hill, 4:40.15.
3,200: 1. Cade Litolff, Brother Martin, 9:48.36. 2. James Christian, Episcopal, 9:56.53. 3. Michael Champagne, Brother Martin, 9:59.04.
110 hurdles: 1. Jordan Thompson, Broadmoor, 15.20. 2. Braddock Lord, Dutchtown, 15.94. 3. Jachius Spears, Broadmoor, 15.96.
300 hurdles: 1. Jordan Thompson, Broadmoor, 40.43. 2. Braddock Lord, Dutchtown, 41.09. 3. Jachius Spears, Broadmoor, 43.91.
4x100 relay: 1. Brother Martin, 44.26. 2. Broadmoor, 44.46. 3. Newman, 46.19.
4x200 relay: 1. Dutchtown, 1:31.28. 2. Episcopal, 1:31.55. 3. Broadmoor, 1:32.22.
4x400 relay: 1. Episcopal, 3:27.54. 2. Broadmoor, 3:32.68. 3. Brother Martin, 3:32.68.
4x800 relay: 1. Episcopal, 7:59.61. 2. Brother Martin, 8:02.16. 3. St. Michael, 8:46.78.
Field
Shot Put: 1. Yaseem Jackson, Broadmoor, 45-08.50. 2. Olivier Jack, Episcopal, 41-09.25 PR. 3. John Miltenberger, Brother Martin, 41-01.50.
Discus: 1. Dolphis Bouie, Broadmoor, 129-09. 2. Olivier Jack, Episcopal, 119-10. 3. Matthew Jumper, Parkview Baptist, 117-11.
Javelin: 1. Christopher Sehring, St. Michael, 169-05. 2. Cole Garafola, St. Michael, 154-08. 3. Patrick Camp, Brother Martin, 147-11.
High Jump: 1. Donald Jones, Broadmoor, 6-00.00. 2. Murray Calhoun, Newman , 5-11.00. 3. Dylan Mehrotra, Episcopal, 5-09.00.
Pole Vault: 1. Trey Boucher, Parkview Baptist, 14-09.00. 2. Greyson Yorek, Episcopal BR, 11-09.00. 3. Quinterious Winn, Broadmoor, 10-9.
Long Jump: 1. Donald Jones, Broadmoor, 22-02.00. 2. Samyren Charles, Dutchtown, 21-00.75. 3. Ulrick Wiley, Brother Martin, 20-03.00.
Triple Jump: 1. Donald Jones, Broadmoor, 44-11.25. 2. Jack Savario, Episcopal, 41-02.00 PR. 3. Michael Vogt, Brother Martin, 38-02.50.
Catholic Alumni Invitational
Girls
Team Scores: Sy. Joseph, 300. 2. Brusly, 115. 3. St. Amant, 76.5. 4. Broadmoor, 37.5. 5. Central, 35. 6. Ascension Catholic, 4.
Field
Javelin: 1. Rebecca Bordelon, St. Joseph's, 90-4. 2. Abigail Bordelon, St. Joseph's, 76-2. 3. Anna Beatty, St. Joseph's, 72-2.
Shot put: 1. Kayleigh Mims, St. Joseph's, 32-1.5. 2. Aysa Price, St. Amant, 31-6.5. 3. Terri Marshall, Broadmoor, 28-11.
Discus: 1. Kayleigh Mims, St. Joseph's, 90-3. 2. Brooke Stewart, St. Amant, 78-2. 3. Hannah Williams, Brusly, 75-0.
Long jump: 1. Lucy Oatley, St. Joseph's, 15-8.25. 2. Reese Favaloro, St. Joseph's, 15-1.5. 3. Hannah Pedigo, Brusly, 14-11.5.
Triple jump: 1. Taylor Simmons, St. Amant, 34-5.25. 2. Myla Edwards, Brusly, 34-0.5. 3. Ava Riche, St. Joseph's, 33-10.25.
High jump: 1. Reese Favaloro, St. Joseph's, 4-10. 2. Catherine Couvillion, St. Joseph's, 4-10. 3. Lucy Oatley, St. Joseph's, 4-6.
Pole vault: 1. Hannah Pedigo, Brusly, 10-6. 2. Sarah Breaud, St. Amant, 10-0. 3. Taylor Walker, St. Joseph's, 9-0.
Track
4x200: 1. Brusly, 1:43.0. 2. Central, 1:54.9. 3. St. Joseph's, 1:55.8.
1600: 1. Sophie Martin, St. Joseph's, 5:19.4. 2. Isabelle Brown, St. Joseph's, 5:20.4. 3. Lauren Hendry, St. Joseph's, 5:29.6.
100 hurdles: 1. Claire Holder, St. Joseph's, 16.2. 2. Regan West, St. Amant, 16.2. 3. McKenna Ramsey, St. Joseph's, 16.9.
100: 1. Tala Spates, Brusly, 12.2. 2. Mackenzie Jenkins, Brusly, 12.5. 3. Megan Williams, Brusly, 12.9.
800: 1. Lydia Poche, St. Joseph's, 2:30.1. 2. Isabelle Brown, St. Joseph's, 2:33.0. 3. Maddie Gardiner, St. Joseph's, 2:42.7.
400: 1. Taylor Winters, St. Joseph's, 1:01.5. 2. Alessandra Purnell, St. Joseph's, 1:02.0. 3. Julia Crawford, St. Joseph's, 1:04.5.
300 hurdles: 1. McKenna Ramsey, St. Joseph's, 47.3. 2. Regan West, St. Amant, 47.4. 3. Sophie Kronenberger, St. Joseph's, 49.0.
200: 1. Tala Spates, Brusly, 25.1. 2. Hannah Jones, St. Joseph's, 25.9. 3. Rachel Taylor, Central, 27.6.
3200: 1. Lauren Hendry, St. Joseph's, 11:53.0. 2. Virginia Dirks, St. Joseph's, 11:56.3. 3. Anna Camille Eagleton, St. Joseph's, 12:23.4.
4x400 relay: 1. St. Joseph's, 4:11.4. 2. Brusy, 4:25.8. 3. Broadmoor, 4:35.8.
4x800 relay: 1. St. Joseph's, 9:56.9. 2. Brusly, 11:41.0. 3. St. Amant, 12:23.9.
Boys
Team Scores: 1. Catholic High, 297. 2. St. Amant, 179.5. 3. Southern Lab, 29. 4. Brusly, 28. 5. Ascension Catholic 10.5. 6. Central, 1.
Field
Javelin: 1. Jackson Rimes, Catholic, 150-4; 2. Collin Parent, St. Amant, 148-9; 3. Haven Bruce, St. Amant, 143-3
Shot Put: 1. Beau Gremillion, St. Amant, 46-11.5; 2. Dustin Bondlache, St. Amant, 42-6; 3. Yusef Atkins, Catholic, 41-6
Discus: 1. Dustin Broadlache, St. Amant, 136-2; 2. Chris Shannon, Catholic, 122-4; 3. Clay Thompson, Catholic, 119-4
Long Jump: 1. Caleb Bonine, Catholic, 19-10.25; 2. James Usher, Catholic, 19-0; 3. Javin Aguillard, St. Amant, 18-7.5
Triple Jump: 1. Caleb Bonine, Catholic, 40-115; 2. Andrew Gawarecki, Catholic, 40-1; 3. Javin Aguillard, St. Amant, 39-5.75
High Jump: 1. Ebenezer Aggrey, Catholic, 6-2; 2. Javin Aguilliard, St. Amant, 5-10; 3. D’Andre Taylor, St. Amant, 5-6
Pole Vault: 1. Logan Stephens, St. Amant, 13-6; 2. Justin Haysbert, Catholic, 11-0; 3. Jared Sapia, Catholic, 10-0
Track
4x200 relay: 1. Catholic, 1:30; 2. Brusly, 1:40.4; 3. St. Amant, 1:42.4
1,600: 1. James Lalonde, Catholic, 4:31.9; 2. Owen Simon, Catholic, 4:32.0; 3. Chris Cuntz, Catholic, 4:34.7
110 hurdles: 1. Sayer Sauviac, Catholic, 14.8; 2. Brandt Middleton, Catholic, 15.8; 3. Javin Aguillard, St. Amant, 15.8
100: 1. Tyron Davis, Southern Lab, 11.3; 2. Jalen Walker, St. Amant, 11.6; 3. Brock Boudreaux, Catholic, 12.0
800: Isaiah Rankins, Southern Lab, 2:02.4; 2. Blaison Treuill, Catholic, 2:03.0; 3. Blake Cook, Catholic, 2:03.2
4x100 relay: 1. Catholic, 44.2; 2. St. Amant, 46.1; 3. Brusly 47.2
400: 1. Ebenezer Aggrey, Catholic, 48.6; 2. Anthony Ponton, Catholic, 51.7; 3. Kenyan Hebert, St. Amant, 52.7
300 hurdles: 1. Sayer Sauviac, Catholic, 39.7; 2. Cameron Hollies, St. Amant, 42.6; 3. Isaiah Rankins, Southern Lab, 42.9
200: 1. D.J. Butler, Catholic, 22.3; 2. Lucas DiResto, Catholic, 23.3; 3. Tyler Bridgewater, St. Amant, 23.4
3,200: 1. James Lalonde, Catholic, 9:45.8; 2. Zach Morgan, Catholic, 10:12.6; 3. Joseph Ellis, Catholic, 10:18.5
4x400 relay: 1. Catholic, 3:23.9; 2. St. Amant, 3:45.6
4x800 relay: 1. Catholic, 8:25.0; 2. St. Amant, 8:57.5
Boys golf
At Pelican Point
Team scores: 1. St. Amant 334. 2. Catholic High 345. 3. East Ascension 417
Medalists: 1. Peyton Carter, St. Amant, 73. 2. Andrew Keller, Catholic High, 80. 3. Jake Hamilton, Catholic High, 85. 3. Ben Brynan, St. Amant, 85
Girls golf
At Webb
Team scores: 1. Baton Rouge High 99. 2. St Joseph’s Academy 105.
Medalists: 1. Caroline Covington, Denham Springs, 41. 2. Faith Loh, Baton Rouge High, 46. 3. Hollis Newbill, SJA, 51
At LSU
Par 37
Team scores: 1. Parkview Baptist 91. 2. St. Michael 127
Medalists: 1. Isabella Lobue, St. John, 44. 2. Hannah Smith, Parkview Baptist, 45. 3. Brooke Riley, Parkview Baptist, 46.
Boys tennis
West Feliciana 2, St. Michael 2
Singles
K. Mathews (WF) def. J Tolbert (SMHS) 6-2, 6-3
G. Rome (WF) def. C. Pike (SMHS)6-3, 7-5
Doubles
J Cobb/D Hart (SMHS) def A LeDoux/B O’Brien (WF) 6-0, 6-3
C Courreges/A Joseph (SMHS)def C Weller/M Corlew (WF) 6-2, 6-2
Central 2, Live Oak 0
Singles
Case Welch (C) def. Thomas Buchmann (LO) 6-0, 6-1
Joe Welsh (C) def. Colburn Crenshaw (LO) 6-2, 6-0
Live Oak 5, Central 0
Singles
Ivy Terrell (LO) def. Keely Strickland ( C) 6-0,6-0
Nicole Marchard (LO) def. Tori Ingrassia (C) 6-3,6-1
Doubles
Brooke Daniel-Molly fan (LO) def. Faith Bauer-Ruth LaValley (C) 7-6, 6-2
Ansley Davis-Callie Rogers (LO) def. Nhi Tran-Haliee Tran, (C) 6-1, 6-7
Alyssa Bueche-Faith Hughes (LO) def. Lexi Posey-Aleece Andrews (C) 6-3; 6-3
Zachary 1, Baton Rouge high 0
Singles
Tyler Fletcher (Z) def. Issac Magee (BR) 3-6,7-6, 1-0
Woodlawn 3, Runnels 2
Singles
Jakarie Davis, Woodlawn won via forfeit; Mason Watson, Woodlawn won via forfeit
Doubles
Eric Huygues/Mayeaux Daniel, Runnels def. Jacob Barnes/Lindsay Cameron, Woodlawn 6-2, 6-1
Ian Lansing/Ryan Lam, Runnels def. Jared Abshire/Cody Stevenson, Woodlawn 6-0, 6-1
Chase Gauthier/Anthony Cutforth, Woodlawn won via forfeit
University 4, Ascension Catholic 0
Andrew Moore, University def. Matthew Truxillo, ACHS 6-3, 6-1
Evan Garner def. Trey Millet 6-3, 6-0
Dylan Rouselle def. Sam Melancon 6-1, 6-0
Rider Holcomb/Anders Aldridge def. Cody Jacobs/Justin Coupel 6-1, 6-2
Girls tennis
West Feliciana 2, St. Michael 2
Singles
B. Leming (WF) def. C. Hardee (SMHS) 6-0, 6-0
M. Lindsey (WF) def. E. Moore (SMHS) 6-3, 6-3
Doubles
K. Ensminger/E. Vidrine (SMHS) def. C. Harvey/K Jones (WF) 6-1,6-1
M Spinosa/R Vanhaverbeke (SMHS) def. M. Leak/B. Lindsey (WF) 6-2, 6-3
University 1, Ascension Catholic 0
Singles
Hannah Kaplan, University def. Briana Lee, Ascension Catholic 6-0, 6-1
Zachary 4, Baton Rouge High 1
Singles
Ava Boudouin (Z) def. Ashley Belcher (BR) 6-3,6-3
Leah Magee (BR) def Rachel Bowman (Z) 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
Grace Booth-Machaela Neal (Z) def. Sophia Fraternali-Sneha Atluri (BR) 7-6, 6-1
Jamie Stagg-Kate Hughes (Z) def. Alexandra Van Camp-Jolie Parola (BR) 6-2, 6-3
Alexis Oukes-Julia Schlorke (Z) def. Rachel Liles-Sydney Milligan (BR) 6-3, 6-1
Woodlawn 4, Runnels 1
Singles
Leah Medine, Woodlawn def. Catherine Bonaventure, Runnels 6-0, 6-0
Anna Kadi, Runnels def, Christian Jones, Woodlawn 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
Leah Medine/Elsa Pearce, Woodlawn def. Kalyee Freiberger/Sophie Edwards, Runnels 6-0, 6-1
McKenzie Maggio/Emily Cowell, Woodlawn won via forfeit
Tia Bryant/Alexis Aucoin, Woodlawn won via forfeit