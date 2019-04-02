Only the LHSAA-imposed pitch limit could stop University High left-hander Dylan Carmouche in Tuesday’s District 6-3A opener against Brusly.
Carmouche, the 6-foot-5 left-hander held the Panthers to two hits and struck out 11 in 6⅔ innings as the Cubs took a 2-0 victory at Cubs Field.
Carmouche, who is being scouted by college and Major League Baseball, neared the 115-pitch limit and was lifted with two outs in the final inning. U-High coach Justin Morgan said Carmouche was at 110 pitches but felt even that was too many.
“I hated to take him out right there, but it was time,” Morgan said.
Lance Wade’s two-run triple off Brusly’s Brad Bourgoyne in the sixth inning was the difference the well-played and well-pitched game on both sides. U-High improved to 15-7 overall and 1-0 in district play.
Brusly (9-16, 0-1) nearly rallied after Brock Slaton replaced Carmouche with two out in the final inning. Slaton struck out Bourgoyne on a wild pitch and Tyler Tussey and Dawson Labauve followed with singles to load the bases with the tying and go-ahead runs on. But Slaton got Tyler Albert on a sharply hit ground ball to second base to end the game.
The biggest threat for Carmouche came in the first inning when Albert singled, Macade Wright walked and both runners moved up on a wild pitch with one out. But Carmouche struck out Justin Joffrion swinging and Wade Curry looking to end the inning.
“I felt good,” Carmouche said. “I just tried to stay in the strike zone and do what I could to get them out. I got stronger later in the game, warmed up and felt better. They really couldn’t hit my fastball. I struggled with my curve finding the zone.”
Bourgoyne allowed two hits and only one runner to third base in the first five innings. But Chris Scherer and Slaton singled with one out, and after Reid Segar’s fielder’s choice put runners on first and third, Wade hit an 0-2 pitch to center field. Brusly’s Sebastian Dexter went for the diving catch, and the ball got by him as both runs scored.
“I was thinking, ‘Stay up the middle, nice hard line drive, something I can put in play,’ ” Wade said. “It was a fastball middle away and I just wanted to stay through it. It felt really good.”
Bourgoyne struck out four and walked three.
“Both teams played well,” Brusly coach Tait Dupont said. “Brad Bourgoyne kept them off balance but made one bad pitch on an 0-2 count. It was supposed to be off the plate but he left it a little bit over, and the guy was able to poke it into center field.
“We’ve been struggling with the bats, as you saw tonight, but we were playing an awesome pitcher. There’s a reason the college are looking at him. We battled and had a couple of opportunities, but you have to take advantage of them with a pitcher like that.”