Powerlifting
LHSAA state meet
Saturday Division I, IV, V boys results for the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Powerlifting meet. Lifts listed in the following order: squat, bench press, dead lift, total.
Division I
Team Scores: 1. Alexandria, 37. 2. St. Paul, 23. 3. Holy Cross, 22. 4. West Monroe, 22. 5. Slidell, 19. 6. Covington, 19. 7. Dutchtown, 10. 8. Natchitoches Central, 9. 9. Ruston, 9. 10. Rummel, 5. 11. Live Oak, 5. 12. Fontainebleau, 5. 13. New Iberia, 5. 14. Pineville, 4. 15. H.L. Bourgeois, 3. 16. Airline, 1.
114: 1. Freddie Price, Alexandria, 345-220-390-955. 2. Lane Morello, Covington, 300-200-340-840. 3. Jaelin Wells, Covington, 300-200-310-810.
123: 1. Joshua Kellum, St. Paul, 435-235-415-1085. 2. Dylan Palmer, Alexandria, 405-210-395-1010. 3. Jonathan Vidrine, Covington, 385-260-355-1000.
132: 1. Ahmad Coleman, Holy Cross, 465-245-555-1265. 2. Logan Pennington, Covington, 485-300-475-1260. 3. Will Oneal, Pineville, 375-250-400-1025.
148: 1. Colby Wilson, Slidell, 475-305-435-1215. 2. Nicholas Palmero, Rummel, 480-290-430-1200. 3. BJ Olivier, New Iberia, 440-310-440-1190.
165: 1. Philip Nicaud, St. Paul, 560-350-490-1400. 2. Rodney Robinson, Natchitoches Central, 475-275-565-1315. 3. Zach Murphy, West Monroe, 510-320-485-1315.
181: 1. Alex Davis, Holy Cross, 585-310-575-1470. 2. Travis Shane, Fontainebleau, 465-340-570-1375. 3. Grant Hartzog, Covington, 485-340-530-1355.
198: 1. Hayden Willis, Dutchtown, 585-375-730-1690. 2. Chandler Simpson, West Monroe, 535-340-505-1380. 3. Bobbi Caulton, Slidell, 535-295-550-1380.
220: 1. Keevon Hines, Alexandria, 610-345-585-1540. 2. Kee Hawkins, Live Oak, 520-395-535-1450. 3. Harley Huang, Dutchtown, 530-345-535-1410.
242: 1. Xavier Williams, Alexandria, 565-320-665-1550. 2. Cameron Williams, Slidell, 545-350-615-1510. 3. Cody Stinson, West Monroe, 575-370-565-1510.
275: 1. Jason Toups, St. Paul, 700-405-570-1675. 2. Randal Hughes, West Monroe, 655-375-600-1630. 3. Patrick Dessources, Natchitoches Central, 580-330-570-1480.
SHW: 1. Jacobian Guillory, Alexandria, 700-405-645-1750. 2. Jaraylon Burks, Ruston, 670-415-600-1685. 3. Blake East, H.L. Bouregois, 600-360-570-1530.
Outstanding lifters
114-165: Ahmad Coleman, Holy Cross
181-SHW: Hayden Willis, Dutchtown
Division IV
Team Scores: 1. Calvary Baptist, 42. 2. Winnfield, 36. 3. Ville Platte, 29. 4. Delhi Charter, 19. 5. Pope John Paul, 17. 6. Catholic High New Iberia, 12. 7. Northlake Christian, 8. 8. Rosepine, 8. 9. Pickering, 7. 10. Holy Savior Menard, 5. 11. Ascension Episcopal, 5. 12. Episcopal, 4. 13. Lakeview, 2. 13. St. Thomas Aquinas 2. 15. D’Arbonne Woods, 1. 15. Port Allen, 1.
114: 1. Jakailan Fontenot, Ville Platte, 290-165-330-785. 2. Luke Rhodes, Delhi Charter, 300-175-300-775. 3. Shawn LeBlanc, Ville Platte, 255-125-315-695.
123: 1. Cameron Fileccia, Calvary Baptist, 310-180-360-850. 2. Latarraus Jackson, Calvary Baptist, 315-170-360-845. 3. Dustin LeBleu, Ville Platte, 275-180-340-795.
132: 1. Gabe Palermo, Pope John Paul, 365-200-390-955. 2. Roderick Harris, Calvary Baptist, 325-190-380-895. 3. McKelvey Rhone, Winnfield, 325-180-350-855.
148: 1. Wilbert Winans, Calvary Baptist, 435-205-415-1055. 2. Treyzon Quillen, Delhi Charter, 345-175-405-925. 3. Cameron Seaton, Ascension Episcopal, 315-230-345-890.
165: 1. Declan Lockwood, Northlake Christian, 480-270-495-1245. 2. Cameron Thomas, Calvary Baptist, 445-265-460-1170. 3. Israel Gray, Winnfield, 440-255-460-1155.
181: 1. Mason Boute, Catholic High New Iberia, 475-290-475-1240. 2. John Blake, Winnfield, 425-225-500-1150. 3. Jake Stansbury, Delhi Charter, 450-225-440-1115.
198: 1. Philip Legeler, Calvary Baptist, 500-315-550-1365. 2. Cameron Kinder, Menard, 500-315-500-1315. 3. Brycel Maloy, Winnfield, 445-265-510-1220.
220: 1. Travon Nicholas, Winnfield, 475-260-525-1260. 2. Chad Lee, Delhi Charter, 500-305-455-1260. 3. Eli Chism, Calvary Baptist, 420-290-445-1155.
242: 1. Quincy Bias, Ville Platte, 510-280-520-1310. 2. Jalen Thomas, Pope John Paul, 500-280-500-1280. 3. Aaron Speed, Winnfield, 485-275-515-1275.
275: 1. Travian Ardoin, Ville Platte, 580-375-510-1465. 2. Barron Collins, Winnfield, 520-275-525-1320. 3. Keladrian Crumble, Winnfield, 445-310-520-1275.
SHW: 1. Jaylin Moore, Pickering, 535-350-565-1450. 2. Wesley Willis, Rosepine, 540-300-470-1310. 3. John Larive, Catholic High New Iberia, 450-300-515-1265.
Outstanding lifters
114-165: Declan Lockwood, Northlake Christian
181-SHW: Philip Legeler, Calvary Baptist
Division V
Team Scores: 1. Delhi, 30. 2. Cedar Creek, 29. 3. Sacred Heart Ville Platte, 23. 4. Central Catholic, 18. 5. Homer, 15. 6. University, 14. 7. Runnels, 13. 8. St. Edmund, 12. 9. Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 11. 10. St. Mary’s Catholic, 8. 11. Vermillion Catholic, 8. 12. Slaughter Charter, 7. 13. Ascension Catholic, 5. 14. Northwood-Lena, 3. 15. Ringgold, 1.
114: 1. Dylan Miller, St. Edmund, 225-160-205-590. 2. Caleb Ocon, Central Catholic, 185-100-225-510. 3. Lawson Lillo, Cedar Creek, 160-110-170-440.
123: 1. Trevor Bordelon, University, 320-210-420-950. 2. Sumerunte Humes, Delhi, 225-125-305-655. 3. Hudson Hillman, Runnels, 185-130-280-595.
132: 1. Dylan Vidrine, Sacred Heart Ville Platte, 300-205-340-845. 2. Brock Bourque, Vermillion Catholic, 300-210-285-795. 3. Thomas Nini, Central Catholic, 220-105-295-620.
148: 1. Jaquirus Lee, Delhi, 350-225-420-995. 2. Seth Chaisson, Runnels, 410-185-385-980. 3. CJ Rojas, Cedar Creek, 365-215-375-955.
165: 1. Wesley Launey, Sacred Heart, 475-315-505-1295. 2. Carter Lejeune, St. Edmund, 415-265-455-1135. 3. Jamr Barber, Ascension Catholic, 405-245-440-1090.
181: 1. Dashun Island, Delhi, 460-225-450-1135. 2. Kemontavou Grant, Homer, 375-230-455-1060. 3. Will Harris, Cedar Creek, 380-200-410-990.
198: 1. Lonnie Hall, University, 455-215-505-1175. 2. Nicholas Adams, Cedar Creek, 460-295-415-1170. 3. Justin Taliaferro, Runnels, 455-215-475-1145.
220: 1. William Ledoux, Slaughter Charter, 480-270-490-1240. 2. Noah Jones, Cedar Creek, 515-275-420-1210. 3. Caed Lillo, Cedar Creek, 450-295-415-1160.
242: 1. Matthew Thibodaux, St. Mary’s Catholic, 635-325-570-1530. 2. Lane Blue, Cedar Creek, 495-320-520-1335. 3. Kameria Alford, Homer, 435-255-500-1190.
275: 1. Joseph Hardy, Delhi, 505-225-415-1145. 2. Grant Cheramie, Central Catholic, 425-215-440-1080. 3. Michael Marchand, Catholic High Pointe Coupee, 390-205-455-1050.
SHW: 1. Chance Shyne, Homer, 505-270-520-1295. 2. Michael Hill, Central Catholic, 450-245-460-1155. 3. Coleton Stracener, Northwood-Lena, 440-210-480-1130.
Outstanding lifters
114-165: Wesley Launey, Sacred Heart Ville Platte
181-SHW: Matthew Thibodaux, St. Mary’s Catholic
Gymnastics meet
At Baton Rouge High
Boys
Team scores: 1. BRHS 282.4. 2. Caddo Magnet 176.7. 3. St. Amant 164.9
Level 5 All-Around
1. Aidan Andre, St. Amant, 60.9
2. Cameron Cason, Caddo, 60.1
3. Andrew English, BRHS, 59.2
Level 10 All-Around
1. Xavin Weatherspoon, BRHS, 54.4
2. Elijah Phifer, BRHS, 51.8
3. Ian Van den Bold, BRHS, 30.2
Girls
Team scores: 1. St. Joseph 221.85. 2. BRHS 205.8. 3. Caddo Magnet 192.45. 4. St. Amant 118.7
Level 3 All-Around
1. Leigh Lutgring, SJA, 37.8
2. Camille Cronin, SJA, 36.85
3. Allison Clark, Caddo, 36.65
Level 4 All-Around
1. Zoe Crawford, SJA, 37.25
2. Eliza Huffet, SJA, 36.65
3. Morgan Graves, Caddo, 36.3
Level 8 All-Around
1. Ava Richie, SJA, 35.55
2. Rachel Dupuy, BRHS, 32.25
3. Alli Evans, BRHS, 31.9
Track and field
Red Stick Classic
At Zachary
Boys
Team Scores: 1. Zachary, 404. 2. Baker, 228. 3. Live Oak, 224. 4. North Pike, 193. 5. Northeast, 160. 6. Church Academy, 156. 7. West Feliciana, 152. 8. Woodlawn, 129. 9. East Ascension, 126, Dunham, 104. 11. Glen Oaks, 88. 12. McKinley, 80. 13. Jehovah Jireh, 72. 14. Lee High, 56. 15. Belaire, 40. 16. Runnels, 8. 16. East Feliciana, 8. 18. Baton Rouge High, 4.
Track
100: 1. Kam Jackson, West Feliciana, 10.94. 2. Chris Hilton, Zachary, 11.12. 3. Dapriest Hogans, Northwest, 11.13.
200: 1. Dapriest Hogans, Northwest, 21.93. 2. Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 22.94. 3. Mark Jenkins, Baker, 23.02.
400: 1. Latroy Lathers, Glen Oaks, 50.74. 2. Malik Anderson, McKinley, 52.25. 3. Keiante Lazard, Zachary, 52.28.
800: 1. Tyler Clemons, Church Academy, 2”:05.86. 2. Algernon Washington, Baker, 2:09.13. 3. Carnell Alexander, Jehovah Jireh, 2:09.17.
1600: 1. John McDonald, Dunham, 4:44.35. 2. Carnell Alexander, Jehovah Jireh, 4:46.03. 3. Nicholas Broderick, Live Oak, 4:47.89.
3200: 1. John McDonald, Dunham, 10:19.95. 2. Wyatt Barbe, West Feliciana, 10:51.02. 3. Charles CLark, Baker, 11:07.36.
110 hurdles: 1. L’Jean McKneely, Zachary, 15.01. 2. Darrel Vessel, Church Academy, 16.48. 3. Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 16.67.
300 hurdles: 1. Lanard Harris, Woodlawn, 40.86. 2. L’Jean McKneely, Zachary, 41.72. 3. Jacoby Matthews, North Pike, 42.74.
4x100: 1. Zachary, 42.19. 2. Baker, 43.70. 3. Northwest, 44.56.
4x200: 1. Zachary, 1:28.93. 2. Northwest, 1:31.32. 3. Baker, 1:31.87.
4x800: 1. Zachary, 9:09.30. 2. Live Oak, 9:19.03. 3. Lee High, 9:20.39.
Field
Shot put: 1. Marcus McNeil, North Pike, 46-01.5. 2. Jerrell Boykins, East Ascension, 45-09. 3. Deshon hall, East Ascension, 45-06.5.
Discus: 1. Martise Covington, Baker, 126-11. 2. Jace McCoy, North Pike, 126-05. 3. Gabriel Vicknair, Northwest, 123-09.
Javelin: 1. Luis Almonte, Live Oak, 147-01. 2. Cole Martin, Church Academy, 139-04. 3. Trent Holliday, Live Oak, 136-00.
High jump: 1. Chris Hilton, Zachary, 6-10. 2. Alijah Martin, North Pike, 6-06. 3. Chaun Moore, Zachary, 6-04.
Pole vault: 1. CLayton Simms, Live Oak, 15-00. 2. Aiden Holland, West Feliciana, 12-00. 2. Sam Frazier, Live Oak, 12-00.
Long jump: 1. Malik Kelly, Church Academy, 21-11. 2. Alijah Martin, North Pike, 21-06. 3. Steven McBride, East Ascension, 21-03.
Triple jump: 1. Latroy Lathers, Glen Oaks, 44-09. 2. Alijah Martin, North Pike, 44-00. 3. Isiah Matthews, Belaire, 42-07.
Girls
Team Scores: 1. Zachary, 532. 2. Baton Rouge High, 480. 3. West Feliciana, 288. 4. Lee High, 208. 5. Live Oak, 204. 6. Scotlandville, 128. 7. Runnels, 96. 8. East Ascension, 84. 9. Brusly, 72. 10. Northeast, 68. 11. Dunham, 36. 12. East Feliciana, 32. 13. Glen Oaks, 28. 14. Woodlawn, 20. 15. Belaire, 16. 16. Baker, 4. 16. McKinley, 4.
Track
100: 1. Jerenie Jackson, Lee High, 12.62. 2. Donneshia Gutter, Scotlandville, 12.66. 3. Sydney Johnson, East Ascension, 12.86.
200: 1. Jerenie Jackson, Lee High, 26.49. 2. Kiearra Wallace, Baton Rouge High, 26.66. 3. Kennedy London, West Feliciana, 26.68.
400: 1. Ester Nwanze, Baton Rouge High, 59.87. 2. Aryn Pitre, Northwest, 1:00.91. 3. Jordyn Hubbert, Baton Rouge High, 1:01.68.
800: 1. Mathilde Fox-Smith, West Feliciana, 2:29.35. 2. Annie Fink, Runnels, 2:30.96. 3. Treasure Wells, Baton Rouge High, 2:35.95.
1600: 1. Annie Fink, Runnels, 5:32.05. 2. Kylie Zeller, Live Oak, 5:46.25. 3. Jenna Magee, Live Oak, 5:48.22.
3200: 1. Kelly Goff, West Feliciana, 12:06.30. 2. Ashlyn Davis, Zachary, 12:30.94. 3. Kylie Zeller, Live Oak, 12:34.47.
100 hurdles: 1. Kennedy London, West Feliciana, 15.21. 2. Lanay Mealey, Zachary, 17.31. 3. Taliyah Matthews, Zachary, 19.67.
300 hurdles: 1. Lanay Mealey, Zachary, 49.55. 2. Jessica Piter, Baton Rouge High, 50.46. 3. Sophie Moreaux, Dunham, 50.94.
4x100: 1. Brusly, 48.75. 2. Zachary, 49.25. 3. Baton Rouge High, 51.03.
4x200: 1. Zachary, 1:42.58. 2. Brusly, 1:43.34. 3. Baton Rouge High, 1:45.27.
4x400: 1. Baton Rouge High, 4:19.53. 2. West Feliciana, 4:30.50. 3. East Ascension, 4:;31.28.
4x800: 1. Baton Rouge High, 10:43.60. 2. Zachary, 10:46.41. 3. Lee HIgh, 11:45.52.
Field
Shot put: 1. Micah Taylor, Zachary, 39-02. 2. Nya Terrell, Scotlandville, 39-01. 3. Laila Guy, Baton Rouge High, 38-01.
Discus: 1. Laila Guy, Baton Rouge High, 99-06. 2. Elise Adams, Lee High, 94-04. 3. Micah Taylor, Zachary, 89-04.
Javelin: 1. A’Neseya Dunn, Zachary, 107-11. 2. Kaitlyn Roberson, Live Oak, 99-01. 3. Stephanie Tynes, Zachary, 95-10.
High jump: 1. Jalaiya Johnson, Lee High, 4-10. 2. Claire Cotton, Baton Rouge High, 4-08. 3. Julia Boulton, Live Oak, 4-08. 3. Adriana Hodges, West Feliciana, 4-08.
Pole vault: 1. Caitlyn Turner, West Feliciana, 8-00. 2. Skylar Kelly, Live Oak, 7-06. 3. Alexa Payne, Live Oak, 7-00.
Long jump: 1. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 16-08.50. 2. JaKaylon Wilson, East Feliciana, 16-03.75. 3. Mary Elliot Turner, Baton Rouge High, 15-07.25.
Triple jump: 1. Orsciana Beard, Zachary, 37-05. 2. Maliyah Hill, Scotlandville, 33-04. 3. Jayda Jeffery, Baton Rouge High, 33-03.
Softball
Brusly tournament
Brusly 8, St. Michael 4
Plaquemine 10, St. Thomas Aquinas 9
West Feliciana 7, Port Barre 6
North Vermilion 8, E.D. White 3
Catholic-Point Coupee 7, Caldwell Parish 6
Central 10, Erath 3
University 3, Beau Chene 2
Iota 12, Opelousas Catholic 3
Plaquemine 20, ED. White 19
North Vermilion 5, St. James 4
West Feliciana 8, St. Thomas Aquinas 6
St. Michael 6, Port Barre 2
Brusly 6, Beau Chene 1
Caldwell Parish 11, Opelousas Catholic 6
Central 8, Iota 7
Erath 3, University 0
North Vermilion 11, Plaquemine 5
West Feliciana 7, E.D. White 5
Port Barre 18, St. Thomas Aquinas 8
St. James 3, St. Michael 2
Brusly 8, Erath 1
Caldwell 13, Central 3
Opelousas Catholic 12, University 2
Iota 17, False River 4
Baseball
Zachary 6, West Ouachita 9
Zachary 200 001 3—6 6 1
West Ouachita 150 021 x—9 12 1
W- P. Parker; L- J. Ragsdale; Leaders: ZACHARY: C. Cranford (3-3, 2 Rs, RBI), K. Brown (1-3, 3 RBIs), M. McClure (1-2, 2 RBIs); WEST OUACHITA: C. Jones (3-3, R, 2 RBIs), P. Parker (2-2, 2 Rs, 2 RBIs), K. Rawls (2-3, 4 RBIs), C. Edmiston (2-4, RBI)