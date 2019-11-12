Ascension Christian’s football team knows what its like — the good and the bad — when you play tough opponents almost every week.
The worst part of playing a difficult schedule was seeing the Lions take a beating on the scoreboard. But, in the LHSAA’s world of playoff seeding determined by a team’s power ranking, Ascension Christian also reaped the rewards of its schedule’s difficulty.
When all was said and done, Ascension Christian, which finished 3-7, was the No. 16 team in Division IV when the LHSAA released its playoff brackets Sunday.
“It kind of surprised me a little bit that we were able to get in,” Ascension Christian coach Josh Puryear said. “But we’ve played a lot of competitive teams and the strength of our schedule allowed us to do it. Our kids are excited to get to play.”
Now in its ninth year, Ascension Catholic’s football program will make its second appearance in the LHSAA playoffs when it visits top-seeded Vermilion Catholic (9-1). Game time is 7 p.m. Friday at Abbeville.
The Lions' previous playoff appearance came in 2014, which was a year when every team got a playoff spot. There is a higher level of satisfaction for this season’s accomplishment according to Puryear.
“This time we actually earned our way in,” he said.
Wins were harder to come by, but Ascension Christian played a schedule that featured three of the top seeded teams in the Class 1A bracket — No. 5 Centerville and district 7-1A rivals White Castle (No. 3) and East Iberville (No. 6). District rival Ascension Catholic is the third seed in the Division IV bracket.
“Our schedule ended up being a lot tougher than we thought before the season,” Puryear said. “There were a lot of good teams, especially in our district. Our division is very competitive, and to make the top 16 is good for our kids.”
Focusing on what’s good for his players has always been a primary concern for Puryear. It is also why Ascension Christian resisted competing in its designated LHSAA district until this season.
“In past years, we didn’t feel like we had the foundation we needed to move forward,” Puryear said. “We just wanted the kids to gain some confidence, and that’s why we decided to go non-district — to build our program, to get guys to play and enjoy it. We were able to do that.”
This season, Ascension Christian has enjoyed throwing the football. Quarterback Zack Diez has completed 126 of 256 passes for 1,882 yards and 18 touchdowns. His top target has been Derrick Varnado, who has 51 receptions for 729 yards and five touchdowns.
Other options include Nathan Bledsoe (27 catches, 392 yards, seven TDs) and Emory Templet (10 catches, 214 yards, five TDs).
Brady Gueho, who leads the Lions in rushing with 406 yards and eight touchdowns, also has 88 tackles at linebacker. Lineman Nick Davis has 58 tackles and a team-best 6½ sacks.