University High coach Chad Mahaffey provided a scary analysis of his team’s 42-14 win over Southern Lab on Friday night at Gill Field.
The Cubs have room to improve.
U-High (2-0) struggled at times to put together sustained drives, but it was never at a loss for big plays. The Cubs had four scoring plays of 39 yards or longer and also returned an interception for a touchdown.
“We can play a whole lot better,” Mahaffey said. “There are a lot of penalties we want to clean up; we wanted to get off the field on some long conversions, but I was very pleased with the fire the guys came out with in the second half.”
Cubs quarterback John Gordon McKernan was pressured by Southern Lab’s defense but had touchdown passes of 42, 56 and 39 yards. He finished the came 9 of 16 for 224 yards despite throwing a first-quarter interception.
“The biggest thing that pleased me with (McKernan), he had the interception early but I don’t think it rattled him,” Mahaffey said. “He was able to come back and execute some big plays down field.”
One of those plays was a 56-yard touchdown pass to Doryan Harris that gave U-High a 21-6 lead with less than a minute to play in the first half. Harris also caught a 39-yard TD pass in the third quarter.
Southern Lab (1-1) was paced by Tyrion Davis with 102 yards rushing on 14 carries, but the Kittens' passing attack faltered. Senior Travon Myles started at quarterback but was replaced by freshman Angelo Izzard late in the first half.
Izzard led both Lab scoring drives, one near the end of each half. He completed 4 of 10 passes for 34 yards, including a 20-yard touchdown to Charvis Thornton but threw three interceptions.
“My biggest concern was our depth coming into this game,” Lab coach Darrell Asberry said. “I’m proud of our kids. They played hard and didn’t quit.
“We made mistakes. I made mistakes as a coach, and I’m going to evaluate myself before I correct my players.”
U-High wasted no time taking an early lead. On the fourth play from scrimmage, Mike Hollins took a handoff 47 yards around left end for a touchdown.
Southern Lab had a chance to pull even later in the quarter after Kendarius Moses’ diving interception at midfield. The Kittens moved to a first down at the University 16, but an illegal formation penalty nullified Charvis Thornton’s touchdown run. U-High held the Kittens on downs to keep them off the scoreboard.
The Cubs then went 82 yards in six plays for their second score. McKernan’s 43-yard completion to Thomas Teepell helped the Cubs overcome a holding penalty. The touchdown came on a third-and-11 play fake, when McKernan found Mikaya Tongue for a 42-yard catch and run on the left sideline.
Southern Lab moved into the U-High red zone late in the half. The drive nearly stalled before Angelo Izzard threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Charvis Thornton.
After the kickoff, McKernan connected with Doryan Harris for a 56-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left in the half.