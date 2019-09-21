Monday
Baker at McKinley, 5 p.m.
Thrive Academy at Runnels, 5 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Parkview Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
University at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Port Allen at Madison Prep, 6 p.m.
Central Private at False River Academy, 6 p.m.
Broadmoor at Mentorship Academy, 6 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.
Louisiana School for the Deaf at The Brighton School, 6 p.m.
White Castle at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Christ Episcopal at Runnels, 5:30 p.m.
Central at St. Joseph’s Academy, 6 p.m.
Cristo Rey at Tara, 6 p.m.
Baton Rouge High at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Istrouma at East Iberville, 6 p.m.
Parkview Baptist at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at Lee, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at St. John, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Belaire at Capitol, 6 p.m.
Walker at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
Loranger at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Broadmoor vs. Baker at Baker Middle, 5 p.m.
The Brighton School at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.
Thibodaux at Brusly, 6 p.m.
East Iberville at St. John, 6 p.m.
Ascension Catholic at White Castle, 6 p.m.
False River Academy at Catholic-Pointe Coupee, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at St. Amant, 6 p.m.
Loranger at Walker, 6 p.m.
Episcopal at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Slaughter Community Charter at Southern Lab, 6 p.m.
Capitol at Livonia, 6 p.m.
Northeast at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
Thursday
Belaire at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.
Walker at Dutchtown, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at Zachary, 6 p.m.
Mentorship Academy at Capitol, 6 p.m.
Runnels at Family Christian, 6 p.m.
The Brighton School at Glen Oaks, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Brusly at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
Cristo Rey at Tara, 6 p.m.
Northeast at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Northwest at Livonia, 6 p.m.
St. Joseph’s Academy at Baton Rouge High, 6 p.m.
Ascension Christian at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Donaldsonville at East Iberville, 6 p.m.
Denham Springs at Central, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at The Dunham School, 6 p.m.
Friday
St. John at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Tournament
Rumble in the Jungle
At Woodlawn
Pool play
McKinley vs. Brusly, Dunham vs. False River, Runnels vs. Madison Prep, 4 p.m.
McKinley vs. Parkview Baptist, False River vs. Livonia, Loyola vs. Lutcher, 5 p.m.
Brusly vs. Parkview, Ben Franklin vs, Madison Prep, Runnels vs. West Monroe, 6 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. Brusly, Livonia vs. Dunham, Baton Rouge High vs. Lutcher, 7 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. Parkview, Ben Franklin vs. West Monroe, Loyola vs. Baton Rouge High, 8 p.m.
Saturday
Tournament
Rumble in the Jungle
At Woodlawn
Pool play
Ponchatoula vs. Runnels, Captain Shreve vs. McKinley, Acadiana vs. Slidell, 8 a.m.
Runnels vs. West Feliciana, Lusher vs. McKinley, McGehee vs. Springfield, 9 a.m.
Madison Prep vs. Ponchatoula, Captain Shreve vs. Brusly, McGehee vs. Loyola, 10 a.m.
West Feliciana vs. West Monroe, Slidell vs. Livonia, Acadiana vs. False River Academy, 11 a.m.
Madison Prep vs. West Monroe, Scotlandville vs. Lusher, Springfield vs. Loyola, noon
Ponchatoula vs. West Feliciana, Slidell vs. Dunham, Acadiana vs. Livonia, 1 p.m.
Lutcher vs. Springfield, False River vs. Slidell, Captain Shreve vs. Scotlandville, 2 p.m.
Baton Rouge High vs. McGehee, Dunham vs. Acadiana, Ponchatoula vs. Ben Franklin, 3 p.m.
Lutcher vs. McGehee, Lusher vs. Parkview, West Feliciana vs. Ben Franklin, 4 p.m.
Springfield vs. Baton Rouge High, Captain Shreve vs. Lusher, 5 p.m.
Semifinals, 6 p.m.
Championship/consolation, 7 p.m.