The LHSAA playoff pairings released Sunday showed two Baton Rouge select teams — University High and Southern Lab — earning top seeds.
Parkview Baptist, meanwhile, is once again hiding in the weeds.
The Tigers (4-6) were seeded No. 7 in Division II and will host No. 10 Teurlings Catholic (4-6) when the playoffs get underway this week.
“Being on the opposite side of the bracket from U-High is a positive knowing how good that team is,” Parkview coach Jay Mayet said. “Everybody on the opposite side of them is pretty excited.”
The last time the Tigers were seeded this low was Mayet’s first season when it was No. 7. Parkview proceeded to march to the championship game where it lost to U-High 46-32 in the Superdome. In his three other seasons, Parkview was seeded fourth, fifth and fifth, winning one title and finishing as a runner-up twice.
“Teurlings is a tough first-round game,” he said. “We’re both 4-6 but these are two of the best 4-6 teams in the state of any class. That’s not your normal 10 seed. They lost games to some good football teams, Notre Dame, Catholic High, St. Thomas More. Everything considered, we could be in a lot worse situation.”
A victory would pit Parkview against St. Charles in a quarterfinal-round game.
Southern Lab (9-1) will play No. 16 St. Mary’s in a Division IV first-round game, while fellow District 6-1A school Ascension Catholic captured the No. 2 seed. Considering Kentwood earned a No. 3 seed in Class 1A, giving the district a powerhouse rating.
Other local select seedings include reigning Division I champion Catholic (9-1) getting the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye. John Curtis, which Catholic beat for the title in the Dome, is the No. 1 seed. Catholic will meet the Holy Cross-St. Augustine winner in the quarterfinals.
Scotlandville (4-5) plays at Brother Martin (6-4) in another Division I first-round game.
Reigning Division II champion University High (10-0) is the No. 1 seed and will meet the St. Louis-Loyola Prep winner in a quarterfinal.
In Division III, Dunham (9-0) earned a No. 3 seed and will take on the winner between reigning champion New Iberia-Catholic and St. Thomas Aquinas. Episcopal (6-4) is the No. 8 seed and hosts No. 9 Holy Savior Menard. The winner travels to meet No. 1 seed Notre Dame-Crowley in the quarterfinals.
Southern Lab makes its return to the playoffs after being ineligible for post season last year. Coach Darrell Asberry said pairings aren’t important, focusing on the next team on the schedule is.
“Like I told the kids it doesn’t really matter who we’re paired with, we just have to execute and do the things we do well,” Asberry said. “Some people are calling me and asking why Lafayette Christian and us are on the same side. It doesn’t matter. We have to just prepare the kids to meet the challenge.”