Class 5A/4A
Beau Chene at Livonia
7 p.m. at LHS
RECORDS: Beau Chene 0-7, 0-2 in District 5-4A; Livonia 5-2, 0-2
LAST WEEK: Beau Chene lost to Opelousas 41-7; Livonia lost to Breaux Bridge 35-29
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BEAU CHENE: RB Maxie Zachary; LIVONIA: QB Kerri Wells, LB Jordan Bailey, DB Shedron Cotton.
NOTEWORTHY: Wells is a three-year starter for Livonia … Beau Chene coach Richard Morales is an Istrouma graduate and former head coach at Port Allen.
Broadmoor at Dutchtown
7 p.m. at DHS
RECORDS: Broadmoor 1-6, 0-2 in District 5-5A; Dutchtown 3-4, 0-2
LAST WEEK: Broadmoor lost to East Ascension 35-0; Dutchtown lost to St. Amant 24-17
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BROADMOOR: RB Dedrick Talbert, DE Ire Tolbert; DUTCHTOWN: WR Dajan Watkins, DL Shane Levy.
NOTEWORTHY: Drelone Monroe has passed for 549 yards and 4 TDs for the Griffins. … Blayden Louis adds 338 yards rushing. … Broadmoor has lost six straight.
Catholic vs. East Ascension
7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium-Gonzales Primary School
RECORDS: Catholic 6-1, 2-0 in District 5-5A; East Ascension 7-0, 2-0
LAST WEEK: Catholic beat McKinley 48-6; East Ascension beat Broadmoor 35-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CATHOLIC: WR Greg Martin, FB Charles Barhorst, DL Connor Finnucane; EAST ASECENSION: LB Javon Carter, DL Deshon Hall, WR Steve McBride.
NOTEWORTHY: East Ascension won 9-3 last season. … EAHS is ranked third in Class 5A, just ahead of No. 4 Catholic. … QBs Cameron Dartez and Jason Wakefield of EAHS has combined for 2,369 yards passing.
Denham Springs at Walker
7 p.m. at WHS
RECORDS: Denham Springs 4-3, 1-2 in District 4-5A; Walker 6-1, 2-1
LAST WEEK: Denham Springs lost to Zachary 62-20; Walker beat Belaire 56-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DENHAM SPRINGS: RB Tre Muse, LB Davion Nassri, WR DJ Williams; WALKER: DB/RB Byron Lockhart, WR/DB Jalen Cook, QB Ethan McMasters.
NOTEWORTHY: Two Livingston Parish teams with prolific passing offenses meet … DSHS QB Luke Lunsford has 1,938 passing yards and 21 TDs … DSHS’ DJ Williams (27-789, 8 TDs) and Walker’s Brian Thomas (26-670, 6 TDs) lead area 5A/4A receiver.
Lutcher at Woodlawn
7 p.m. at WHS
RECORDS: Lutcher 4-3, 1-1 in District 6-4A; Woodlawn 2-5, 1-1
LAST WEEK: Lutcher beat St. Michael 48-0; Woodlawn beat Tara 33-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LUTCHER: DE Seth LeBlanc, S Tre Stewart, S Rhett Whitney; WOODLAWN: RB Jonero Scott, QB Tyrell Smith, OL/DL Kenneth Augustus.
NOTEWORTHY: Lutcher’s Kolby Bourgeois has 1,533 yards passing and 21 TDs. … Scott ranks among area rushing leaders with 544 yards and 3 TDs.
Parkview Baptist vs. Tara
7 p.m. at Istrouma
RECORDS: Parkview 1-6, 1-1; Tara 1-6, 0-2
LAST WEEK: Parkview Baptist 1-6, 1-1 in District 6-4A; Tara lost to Woodlawn 33-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PARKVIEW: RB/LB Ian Pourciau, DB/WR Clayton Kimball, DB/RB Dustin Phillippe; TARA: RB Darren Nelson, DT Terry Delaney, DT Jeremiah Anderson.
NOTEWORTHY: A must-win for Parkview in its quest to stay with the 6-4A leaders. … Nelson ran for more than 200 yards in a loss to Opelousas.
St. Amant at McKinley
7 p.m. at McKinley
RECORDS: St. Amant 5-2, 1-1 in District 5-5A; McKinley 2-5, 1-1
LAST WEEK: St. Amant beat Dutchtown 24-17; McKinley lost to Catholic 48-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. AMANT: QB Kaleb Thompson, WR Austin Bascom, DB Evan Bourgeois; McKINLEY: ATH Jordan Joseph, WR Johnathan Palmer, DB Jarmaine Hawkins.
NOTEWORTHY: The Gators’ KJ Franklin leads area 5A/4A rushers with 902 yards and 4 TDs. … Joseph and Palmer have been a dynamic pass/catch combo at times for McKinley.
Zachary vs. Central
7 p.m. at Central High Stadium
RECORDS: Zachary 5-2, 3-0 in District 4-5A; Central 4-3, 3-0
LAST WEEK: Zachary beat Denham Springs 62-20; Central beat Brusly 44-19
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ZACHARY: WR Chris Hilton, LB Taylor Milton; CENTRAL: OL Daygan Barrick, TE Parker Evans, DL Cam Gibson.
NOTEWORTHY: The 4-5A co-leaders have QBs who are powerful playmakers. Zachary’s Keilon Brown has 566 yards rushing and 1,245 yard passing, while Central’s Sam Kenerson has 624 yards rushing and 647 passing yards.
Class 3A, 2A, 1A
Albany at Hannan
7 p.m. at Archbishop Hannan-Covington
RECORDS: Albany 5-2, 0-2 in District 7-3A; Hannan 7-0, 1-0
LAST WEEK: Albany lost to Jewel Sumner 21-13; Hannan beat Thomas Jefferson 42-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ALBANY: RB/LB Edgerrin Cooper, DE Corey Donovan; HANNAN: QB Dawson Millen, TE Jacob Gaude.
NOTEWORTHY: Albany handed Hannan its first loss last season … It’s the second straight season Hannan has started 7-0.
Capitol at Church Academy
7 p.m. at The Church Academy
RECORDS: Friendship Capitol 4-3, 1-3 in District 8-2A; The Church Academy 0-7, 0-3
LAST WEEK: Capitol lost to Dunham 70-20; TCA lost to East Feliciana 36-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CAPITOL: QB Colby Tucker, WR Jacoby Bellazar, DE Zarion Anderson; CHURCH ACADEMY: Caleb Kibodi, Kelvin Smith, CJ Golden.
NOTEWORTHY: Capitol coach Dorsett Buckles and Church Academy head coach Marcus Randall were a part of Nick Saban’s first recruiting class at LSU and played together for the Tigers.
De La Salle at St. James
7 p.m. at SJHS
RECORDS: De La Salle 5-2, 1-0 in District 10-3A; St. James 5-2, 2-0
LAST WEEK: De La Salle beat Lusher Charter 42-0; St. James beat Haynes Academy 43-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DE LA SALLE: RB Montrell Johnson; ST. JAMES: QB Shamar Smith, OL/DL Rahlik Fleming, LB Arum Joseph.
NOTEWORTHY: Johnson ran for 345 yards in a game earlier this year ... Smith leads St. James in rushing and passing ... SJHS is ranked eigth by the LSWA ... De La Salle was the Division II select runner-up last season.
Donaldsonville at Lusher Charter
7 p.m. at Lusher Charter
RECORDS: Donaldsonville 3-4, 0-2 in District 10-3A; Lusher 1-6, 0-2
LAST WEEK: Donaldsonville lost to St. Charles Catholic 21-6; Lusher lost to De La Salle 42-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DONALDSONVILLE: WR Tyrese Ester, WR Jeffery Johnson, DB Savon Landry ; LUSHER: RB Miles Stewart, RB/LB Ari Broussard, OLB/FS Kai Davis, OLB/DE Marcus Lewis.
NOTEWORTHY: Key district matchup for Donaldsonville in District 10-3A and marks the Tigers first trip into New Orleans for a league game.
East Feliciana at Port Allen
7 p.m. at PAHS
RECORDS: East Feliciana 2-5, 1-2 in District 8-2A; Port Allen 1-6, 0-3
LAST WEEK: East Feliciana beat The Church Academy 36-0; Port Allen lost to Episcopal 34-13
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST FELICIANA: QB Caleb Anderson, RB DeAndre Patin, OL/DL Cordarius Wright; PORT ALLEN: RB/DB Edward Wilson, OL/DL Traevon Scott.
NOTEWORTHY: EFHS defeated Port Allen 34-14 last year... Port Allen has to play fundamentally sound football to contain East Feliciana’s athletes.
Episcopal at Baker
7 p.m. at BHS’ Wedge Kyes Stadium
RECORDS: Episcopal 5-2; Baker 5-2
LAST WEEK: Episcopal beat Port Allen 34-13; Baker beat Madison Prep 12-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EPISCOPAL: LB Lane Grigsby, FS Ethan Amedee, OL/DL Ethan Massengale; BAKER: RB/SS Javarious Knox, LB/FB Camryn King, OL/DL Dillon Cage.
NOTEWORTHY: A nondistrict game for 3A Baker and 2A Episcopal offers multiple running backs to watch … Desmond Windon has over 900 rushing yards for Baker, while Episcopal’s Austin Jemison (1,035 yards, 13 TDs) and Brandon Garrido (677 yards, 3 TDs).
Glen Oaks at Brusly
7 p.m. at BHS
RECORDS: Glen Oaks 0-7, 0-4 in District 6-3A; Brusly 3-4, 0-3
LAST WEEK: Glen Oaks lost to University 55-0; Brusly lost to Central 44-19
PLAYERS TO WATCH: GLEN OAKS: DT/OL Kendrick Joseph, RB/LB Jaylon Kinchen; BRUSLY: QB Nick Penell, DB Conner Sorrell.
NOTEWORTHY: GOHS seeks its first win since the 2016 season … Penell leads Brusly with 438 rushing yards and 9 TDs … Brusly has lost four straight.
Mentorship at University
7 p.m. at UHS’ Gill Stadium
RECORDS: Mentorship Academy 0-6, 0-3 in District 6-3A; University 7-0, 3-0
LAST WEEK: Mentorship Academy lost to West Feliciana 41-0; University beat Glen Oaks 55-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MENTORSHIP: RB Donovan McCray, OL/DL Terrell Williams, ATH Trayvyn Dotson; UNIVERSITY: LB Bryton Constantin, DB/WR Jordan Clark, QB John Gordon McKernan.
NOTEWORTHY: For one night, top-ranked U-High will be the Mud Dogs instead of the Cubs as a tribute to the 20th anniversary of the movie “The Waterboy” complete with uniforms … UHS seeks its 21st straight win over the last two seasons.
Northeast vs. Dunham
7 p.m. at Dunham Stadium-Siegen Lane
RECORDS: Northeast 2-4, 1-2 in District 8-2A; Dunham 7-0, 4-0
LAST WEEK: Northeast did not play; Dunham beat Capitol 70-20
PLAYERS TO WATCH: NORTHEAST: QB Ryshaun Steel, WR Jascent Scott; DUNHAM: RB Treylan Mouton, OL/DL Grant Rabel, DL BJ Lewis, LB Conner Bown.
NOTEWORTHY: Northeast has a potent passing attack led by Steel and Scott ... LSU commitment Derek Stingley is not expected to play because of an injury.
Sacred Heart-VP at Slaughter Charter
7 p.m. at SCC-Slaughter
RECORDS: Sacred Heart 4-3, 1-2 in District 5-1A; Slaughter Community Charter 4-3, 2-1
LAST WEEK: Sacred Heart beat North Central 54-12; Slaughter beat Beekman Charter 20-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SACRED HEART: ATH Wesley Launey; SLAUGHTER: OL/DL Anthony Williams, OL Christen Armstead, CB MacArther Perry III
NOTEWORTHY: Big district game for both teams ... Slaughter QB Shane Duncan has passed for nearly 2,000 yards ... It is SCC's second game at its new stadium.
St. Helena at Amite
7 p.m. at AHS
RECORDS: St. Helena 6-1; Amite 6-1
LAST WEEK: St. Helena beat Springfield 45-0; Amite beat Pope John Paul II 54-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. HELENA: QB Deshon Singleton, RB Corey LeBlanc, LB Darrien Pea; AMITE: WR DeVonta Lee, DL Ishmael Sopsher.
NOTEWORTHY: A top Class 2A and Florida Parishes match-up ... Amite is ranked No. 2 by the LSWA, while Helena is No. 10 ... St. Helena defeated Amite in the quarterfinals last season ... Amite's Sopsher and Lee and two of Louisiana's top 2019 recruits.
St. John at Kentwood
7 p.m. at KHS
RECORDS: St. John 3-4, 0-2 in District 6-1A; Kentwood 7-0, 2-0
LAST WEEK: St. John lost to White Castle 28-12; Kentwood beat East Iberville 33-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. JOHN: QB Adam Blanchard, WR Justin Rivet, WR Pete Anderson; KENTWOOD: WR/DB Trey Palmer, WR/Edward Magee, RB Larry Carter.
NOTEWORTHY: St. John’s Blanchard is the second-leading passer in the Baton Rouge area for Class 3A and below… Kentwood were the Class 1A runner-ups in 2017 and looked poised to make another run in 2018. They’re led by LSU commitment Trey Palmer.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Springfield
7 p.m. at SHS
RECORDS: St. Thomas Aquinas 4-3, 0-1 in District 10-2A; Springfield 3-4, 0-1.
LAST WEEK: St. Thomas Aquinas beat Northlake Christian 6-3; Springfield lost to St. Helena 45-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. THOMAS AQUINAS: RB Antron Dillon; SPRINGFIELD: RB Arshun Andrews, RB Tylan Armstrong.
NOTEWORTHY: Springfield lost star RB John'L Fryson for the remainder of the season with a broken leg in last week's loss to St. Helena ... Fryson had over 1,000 rushing yards in six games.
West Feliciana vs. Madison Prep
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: West Feliciana 4-3, 3-1 in District 6-3A; Madison Prep 3-4, 2-1
LAST WEEK: West Feliciana beat Mentorship Academy 41-0; Madison Prep lost to Baker 12-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WEST FELICIANA: OL Adarius Franklin, LB Malik Jacob, DB Sanders Nelson; MADISON PREP: OL Parker Lars, DL Aaron Daniel, WR Jeremiah Winn.
NOTEWORTHY: Key game in the race behind top-ranked University in District 6-3A … WFHS has won three straight since losing to U-High … MPA relies heavily on RB Roy Davis.
White Castle vs. Ascension Catholic
7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
RECORDS: White Castle 2-5, 1-1 in District 6-1A; Ascension Catholic 6-1, 1-1
LAST WEEK: White Castle beat St. John 28-18; Ascension Catholic lost to Southern Lab 22-19
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WHITE CASTLE: QB/RB/LB Javier Batiste, WR/DB Unique Young, DB Barry Richard; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: QB Rodney Blanchard, RB Jai Williams, OL Nick Hilliard.
NOTEWORTHY: White Castle is ranked No. 12 in the LHSAA Class 1A power rankings … AC moved down to No. 3 in the Division IV rankings after a loss to Southern Lab. ... Williams has 1,445 rushing yards and 19 TDs.